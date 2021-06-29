Florida American Legion Boys State is a week-long experience held at Florida State University that aims to gather the future leaders of Florida and give them experience in the realm of public service. American Legion posts from all over Florida send students to the program, who are then expected to form a completely new state from the ground up. Students are split into two fictional political parties and cities, according to the hallway their dorm is located in.
Throughout the week, students are encouraged to run for public office at every level, from city to state government. The political parties also elect their party officials and nominate their party’s candidates for the state executive branch. The gubernatorial candidates then hold a debate in front of the entire group and a statewide election is held to elect the executive positions. Once all state offices are elected, the legislature convenes and delegates implement parliamentary procedure to pass laws.
I was blessed enough to be sponsored by American Legion Post 69 to attend this year’s session of Boys State that took place this past week. The knowledge I gained from the experience is simply too valuable to express in words. Being able to assume the role of House Representative and be able to pass bills was a great learning experience for me. Each session was filled with intellectual debate and were all entertaining to participate in. Even more valuable was the knowledge I gained from listening to the various speakers that attended the event.
State Representative and Democratic House Whip Ramon Alexander talked extensively about his experiences serving in public office. It was first-hand knowledge about the true reality of serving in the state legislature that is rare to come across. We were even more blessed to be visited by Governor Ron Desantis and listen to his viewpoints on the current state of Florida. It was amazing to listen to a figure as important as the current governor and to know that the program is respected enough to be visited by him.
My personal favorite speaker was Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher, who was the keynote speaker at our graduation ceremony. Feacher centered his speech on his struggles as one of three children of a single mother and the challenges he had to overcome in a struggling family. He especially emphasized the importance of not letting a single minute go to waste.
However, the experience was made best by all the friendships I made with my fellow delegates and even the counselors. It did not take my city more than a day to form tight bonds, despite the fact that our city ranged from Pensacola to Miami and everywhere in between. We all established a strong sense of brotherhood and created great memories throughout the various activities.
It was great to be amongst young men who wanted to serve their country and were just as interested in public service. This was fostered by our camp counselor, State Trooper Tabari Sullivan, who was always giving us valuable knowledge of the realm of law enforcement and became a close friend of all the delegates.
I want to finish by publicly thanking Colonel Mark Colbert and Post Commander Doug Dierlein for their help in getting me to Boys State. I am also very thankful for American Legion Post 69 for fundraising and giving me the opportunity to be at this year’s Boys State. The experience is one that I will never forget and I look forward to implementing all of the brand new knowledge I gained over the past week.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.