After one week of school, the most frequently asked question for students is, how is school going? It is a hot topic right now and for understandable reasons. We are not yet fully over this pandemic and virtually every public place has some regulation or rule to prevent the spread of this virus.
So, how does school look like in the middle of a historic pandemic? To give you a quick answer, it is very different from last year. A lot of shorter routes to classes are no longer allowed because of the one-way hallway rules that restrict opposing traffic. It is definitely more travel time and distance you have to walk between each class, but I see why it is necessary. It really limits the amount of people you walk to classes with and gives you some peace of mind when switching classes.
Another major change this year are the required masks in between classes, which is something I actually felt needed to happen if schools were to reopen. The science simply does not lie and masks certainly prevent the spread of this virus. In between classes, the mask rule has been strictly enforced in the week we have returned back to classes. Nearly every student you see in between classes has their mask on and if they do not, a teacher or employee is right there to tell them to put it on.
In classes, masks are not required but they are strongly encouraged. Most students, including myself, are still wearing the masks in classes and people respect that. One of my amazing chemistry teachers, Mrs. (Venessa) Sinness, even went so far as to remind us that everyone has the right to choose to wear a mask in class and wearing one will not make us any different than those who choose not to wear one.
The classes themselves have desks more spread out from each other in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Even though some classes are too small to reach a full six feet, it is comforting to have at least a couple feet and to see that most kids are still wearing their mask.
Finally, students are required to spray their desks with disinfectant prior to leaving for their next class. This makes more sense than forcing a teacher to spray and wipe 20 desks within a five minute class switch.
Overall, Sebring High School and The School Board of Highlands County did a pretty good job with their reopening. I was anxious to return to school and was worried for many of my peers. However, having experienced a week and knowing this is going to be the new normal for the time being, I definitely feel safer going to class.
It is also nice seeing that the administration did not get confident with the declining cases and positivity rates. Confidence is what ultimately got us a second wave of cases that was worse than the first. I intend on not getting too confident with the strong numbers in our county and not taking my masks off unless I absolutely have to. I fully understand that the threat of the virus is still hanging over our heads and I think most students still understand that. I also intended on following all the new rules in order to stay in face-to-face learning.
After all, being in the same room as your class with some regulations is better than being home alone and learning off of your computer.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.