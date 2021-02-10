One day at a time became one week, month and year … at a time. I set my face forward and walked in faith, love and hope in God, prayer and the support and love of family and friends.
Each New Year’s Eve my dad would hug me and say, “Maybe this New Year will be your year.”
As a single mom for approximately seven years, his faith and prayers helped sustain me.
When others met and married, I clung to hope for myself knowing that, in God’s perfect timing, he would bring that soul mate for me and daddy for my son. A friend’s words also gave me hope. She would say that God saves the best for those who leave the choice to him. And, so I did.
One day, at a Christian single’s bike hike, in came Ken. He’d taken a spill on his bike and I offered ice from my cooler.
Hours later, a new beginning had begun with the blessing of my son as he called out, “Hope to see you again sometime, Ken.”
A little embarrassed by his boldness, I shrank beneath the steering wheel as I pulled away … yet, secretly blessed to see him comfortable with this fine Christian man.
You know, God comes to us in many ways.
Sometimes it is with a flourish of singing angels. Other times it is in the quiet of prayer and contemplation. His appearance may almost be missed if we are insensitive and not watching as we wait.
However, when he comes as he came on that first Christmas … God almighty who lay aside his heavenly glory for a time and became God’s gift to us … there is no mistaking what we feel in our hearts. He touches a place in the believer’s heart to let us know it is him. Such tender awareness is palpable. As it says in John 4: 16–18 NLT,
“We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in his love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them. And as we live in God, our love grows more perfect. Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear.”
Friendship, courting, discovery and hope filled 1981. We married on Feb. 7, 1982 enfolding our two families into one … Mom, Dad, and three sons. God had truly made something beautiful of our lives.
However, it is all because of his amazing love that he wrote my amazing love story. And, he is still writing. Selah