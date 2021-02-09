Allow me to start off by saying two things upfront about the letter written last Thursday. First, I appreciate the respectful manner in which my argument was addressed and the restraint of any abusive language. Second, because abortion is such a controversial subject, I will refrain from discussing my opinion on the matter and the subject is excluded from all arguments I make in this column.
The letter was written to dispute my statement about the court system having the ultimate say over issues in our nation’s government and made the claim that actions are not deemed correct simply because the courts ruled in favor of them. While I do understand the argument made in the letter, I believe the message in my original column was misunderstood in regards to the former president’s lawsuits. These lawsuits were legal cases, handled by the judiciary branch. It was former President Trump suing states and counties because he thought there was wrongdoing against him. The process was completely President Trump’s right and if there had been real election interference, legal action would have been taken. However, the campaign could not provide evidence and over 50 courts rejected them.
Well, if the courts rejected the lawsuits due to a lack of evidence, what else could he have done to prove his point and save his presidency? Because the legal route was the only option for the Trump campaign, there was nothing else to do other than call it a closed issue. More importantly, it was not a court that decided the matter and I called the issue over. It was a compilation of over 50 courts that saw no evidence of election fraud.
Moving onto another point made in the letter was that because the Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage, it did not make the matter correct. The piece included Biblical allusions and said that same-sex marriage was “repulsive to our creator.” While I myself may not agree with the practice and do not have that sexual orientation, it does not mean someone else should not be able to hold that sexual orientation. The First Amendment gives everyone the freedom of religion, expression and prohibits the government from establishing an official religion. Therefore, a lawmaker referring to the scripture as they pass bill against same-sex marriage is actually more unconstitutional than the practice itself.
That poses the question, if same-sex marriage is on the list of self-destruction as the letter claimed, then the Founding Framers were expecting us to self-destruct. They established us as this free nation, where everyone is free to become who they wish to be and marry who they wish. We are not and will never be a theocracy, where a single religion rules. We are not Iran, Iraq or Afghanistan. As a result, some people may partake in activities that we may not agree with. They are available to have their own beliefs about what is right and wrong, even when it comes to sexual orientation.
I will finish by stating that the rulings of the courts are not “hook, line and sinker” to each issue they rule on. The rulings of the courts remain simply interpretations of the Constitution and laws in order to give us an idea of what it allows.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.