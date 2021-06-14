AVON PARK — Southside Veterans Gardens, at the corner of Verona and Calvin Porter Avenues in Avon Park, was the site of the NAACP Flag Day Observance. The event was hosted by the Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee.
The park was dedicated in 2008 and has a plaque which reads, “This garden is dedicated to the men and women of the military who have valiantly served and those that continue to serve the United States of America.” It was sponsored by The Southside Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee.
Although it was a warm day, the park offered a nice pergola, tree-shaded areas and benches. Bonita Sykes, Annette Davis and Diana Moss were grilling up some hot dogs for the veterans and guests to enjoy.
“My husband, Herbert, was in the Navy, so I was a veteran’s wife,” said Sykes. “He’s also the pastor at Carolina Avenue Church of Christ. Annette and Diana are members of our congregation here to help and support our veterans.”
“My daughter, Annquinetta, is a Navy veteran and also graduated from Avon Park High School,” said Moss.
Al Nolton is the Highlands County NAACP Chairman of Veterans Affairs. “The reason we’re here today is our veterans. We’ve always held our annual Veterans breakfast, but was unable to do so last year due to COVID.
“Our veterans needed a break, a reason to get out. It’s a good feeling seeing them here, having a good time with each other. We’ve all been so closed in, this is really a great day.”
Each veteran received lunch (hot dogs, chips and a cold beverage) and a ‘Care Bag.’ The Care Bags were donated by Good Shepherd Hospice, Royal Care and Florida Home Health. They included face masks, sanitizer, tissues, veteran’s assistance information, Shield Medical information, a cup coozie and information on Royal Care and Florida Home Health.
Veterans enjoying the breeze in the park while visiting with each other included Ron Johnson (Army Engineer – Vietnam), Art Williams (Army – Vietnam), Garoy Welch (Army – Medic), Herbert Sykes (Navy – Minister) and Marshall Johnson (Army – Vietnam).
Some of the veterans who drove up to receive their bags and a Flag Day pin from Nolton included George Washington Loyd (Army), Alexander Council (Army) and Prince Martin (Army).
“Tammie Meeks (Good Shepherd Hospice) has been there to help with this program for over four years,” said Angel Wiggins (Highlands County NAACP President/Royal Care). “They’ve been loyal partners with the NAACP and veterans programs.
“She makes sure the veterans in skilled facilities receive their honors and salutes during the veteran’s holidays. Good Shepherd also has support groups. We‘re all here today to thank and support our veterans.”
Wiggins leads a group of dedicated ladies who are working to make Highlands County a better place for everyone. They are very active in projects and are getting things done.
Some of her team includes Pat Henderson, Susie Johnson, Davette Thompson, Brenda Gray and Roxie McMillion.
Good food, good friends and good music, courtesy of KISS radio, made for an enjoyable day at the park.
“We can do nothing without you Lord. Thank you, thank you,” said Al Nolton as he led the attendees in prayer.