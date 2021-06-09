AVON PARK — The Highlands County Branch of the NAACP Veteran Affairs committee is planning a Flag Day observance Saturday at the Southside Veterans Gardens.
Chair Al Nolton said this past year was difficult to plan ways to honor this country’s veterans because of the pandemic. Nolton, a veteran himself, has been honoring local Highlands County veterans for well over five years.
As the mandates are lifting, he and the Veterans Affairs Committee felt Flag Day would be the prefect back drop to the beginning of a new story. Reliving the feeling of being forgotten, providing a sense of renewal and camaraderie, which is the foundation of the military.
Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee with their community care partners Good Shepard Hospice, Florida Home Health and Royal Care of Avon Park is inviting the veteran community drive by and pick up a care bag. Hot dogs and sodas will also be donated by the Avon Park Community Development Corporation and music by Kiss 107.5. Masks and chips will be offered by Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
The Garden is on South Calvin Porter Avenue in Avon Park. The Flag Day Gathering is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.