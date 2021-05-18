Three days are being set aside for community celebrations in Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring. The celebrations are being called Community Care Day and each is hosted by Boys & Girls Club, Highlands County NAACP and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS Adapt program.
NAACP Religious Affairs Chair Susie Johnson, a retired leader in the education field, has called upon the county’s community leaders to host the event geared towards high school seniors who have chosen paths to other college.
There will be music, food, games, face painting, corn hole, badminton and several vendors in place.
This series of events that will take place in Avon Park on May 22, Sebring on June 5and Lake Placid on June 26. Each will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a variety of local business owner and governmental agencies involved.
Johnson explained Community Care Day is a recruiting event with partners such as Highlands County Sherriff Department, Positive Medical Transport, South Florida State College, Avon Park Fire Department and Highway Park.
“All are welcome to attend. We have pleasure to have co-hosts that will provide family fun activities and refreshments; both iMAD and The Hope Foundation will have face painting and prizes for all who attend,” she said.
The Avon Park event will be at MLK Memorial Park, 207 E. State St.; Sebring’s event will be at Mary Toney Park, 100 Zephyr St.; and in Lake Placid, the event will be at Highway Park Resource Center, 106 Washington St.
For more information or to learn more about becoming a vendor, call 863-343-1612 or email hcnaacp5087@gmail.com