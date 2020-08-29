SEBRING – Retired Boynton Beach Firefighter/Paramedic Luis Garcia is hosting International Overdose Awareness Day NARCAN PPE & COVID-19 Free Supply Giveaways throughout Highlands County on Monday, August 31. Garcia’s goal is to save lives through NARCAN. He is also concerned for those who are having a hard time finding and/or affording COVID supplies such as masks, gloves, and disinfection supplies.
NARCAN is a nasal spray used to treatment of an opioid emergency. Garcia is also giving away coronavirus supplies such as personal protection equipment (PPEs) such as masks and other hard-to-find items. The NARCAN and COVID supplies are free but registration is required to ensure enough supplies. Call Luis Garcia to register at 954-859-4696.
The first stop on the Highlands tour is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Drug Free Highlands at 223 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. From there, Garcia will head to a known area of homeless population to share the potentially lifesaving supplies.
Bethel Baptist Church of Lake Placid will host the inaugural Overdose Awareness, Prevention & Remembrance Day from 4-8 p.m. at 216 E. Park St. The event is in memory of Pastor Sean and Mrs. Ida Wyland’s son, Jared Benjamin Wyland.
The event at the church will focus on awareness, education and resources available in the community. Partnering with Heartland Core Wellness and USA Opioids Crisis Mortality Reduction with Narcan, has made it possible to have free mental health (anxiety and depression) evaluations, blood pressure checks. Counselors will be on hand for consultations and there will be substance abuse screenings. Free local resource information will be shared. A remembrance wall will have photos of loved ones lost to overdose and addiction.
Garcia will be at the free church event with NARCAN and more coronavirus supplies in the parking lot for no-contact delivery. Please call to register 954-859-4696.
Garcia said there were 19 fatal opioid overdoses and 81 non-fatal overdoses in Highlands County from January- June 2019. The NARCAN and COVID-19 supplies are made possible through donations to Garcia.
“Substance use disorder is a disease, not a life choice,” Garcia said. “Dead people don’t recover. All lives are worth saving.”
Garcia’s Facebook is USA Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction with NARCAN.