NARFE donates funds to Change of Pace

The Sebring Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has donated funds to a local organization. NARFE has a history of supporting Alzheimer’s research as well as care. Recently, funds were donated to Change of Pace (COP) in Sebring. COP is a non-profit which provides care to those that suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory related illnesses which is in line with the NARFE interests. In addition, COP also provides support for caregivers of individuals with these illnesses. All funds go for the care of the individuals and for support of the caregivers.
Members of NARFE have been getting together at the Outback in Sebring on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. NARFE gatherings are open to all active and retired employees as well as their spouses.