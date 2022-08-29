HSN-artemis082522b.jpg

The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard leaves the Vehicle Assembly Building moving slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 GRAHAM SMITH PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new moon rocket remained on track to blast off on a crucial test flight today, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It’s poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA’s Apollo program, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

