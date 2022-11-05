NASA Moon Rocket

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

 JOEL KOWSKY/NASA VIA AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs.

The 322-foot rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday.

