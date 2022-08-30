NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 results
Sunday at Daytona International Speedway
Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 8:11 am
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 results
Sunday at Daytona International Speedway
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 41 points.
2. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 160, 39.
3. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 160, 34.
4. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 160, 0.
5. (37) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 160, 0.
6. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 160, 31.
7. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 160, 0.
8. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 160, 44.
9. (34) David Ragan, Ford, 160, 28.
10. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 44.
11. (30) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 159, 36.
12. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 158, 42.
13. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 158, 0.
14. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 156, 23.
15. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 154, 22.
16. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 153, 21.
17. (11) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, dvp, 148, 22.
18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 19.
19. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, dvp, 140, 26.
20. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 139, 20.
21. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 138, 16.
22. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 138, 20.
23. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 138, 19.
24. (4) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 13.
25. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 137, 20.
26. (28) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 0.
27. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 137, 10.
28. (18) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 9.
29. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 17.
30. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 137, 12.
31. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 124, 6.
32. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 101, 6.
33. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 4.
34. (17) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 3.
35. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, dvp, 31, 2.
36. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 30, 1.
37. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 14, 1.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.