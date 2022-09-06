NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results
Sunday
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (15) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 367 laps, 45 points.
2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 44.
3. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 367, 38.
4. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 40.
5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 367, 44.
6. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367, 32.
7. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.
8. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 367, 45.
9. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 367, 29.
10. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 367, 31.
11. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367, 26.
12. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 25.
13. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 367, 34.
14. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 23.
15. (21) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 367, 0.
16. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 367, 21.
17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 20.
18. (36) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 367, 22.
19. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 366, 18.
20. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 366, 22.
21. (28) Harrison Burton, Ford, 366, 16.
22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 366, 15.
23. (24) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 365, 0.
24. (34) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 365, 13.
25. (26) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 365, 0.
26. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 365, 11.
27. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 363, 10.
28. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 363, 9.
29. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 361, 0.
30. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, engine, 345, 25.
31. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, garage, 336, 21.
32. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 331, 5.
33. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, garage, 274, 4.
34. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, garage, 236, 0.
35. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 164, 2.
36. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, dvp, 113, 1.
