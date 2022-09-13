Sunday at Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267 laps, 53 points.
2. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 40.
3. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 53.
4. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 43.
5. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 40.
6. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 39.
7. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 34.
8. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 33.
9. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 39.
10. (15) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 27.
11. (22) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 37.
12. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 25.
13. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 24.
14. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 24.
15. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 22.
16. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 21.
17. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 266, 25.
18. (28) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 266, 0.
19. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 18.
20. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 17.
21. (36) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266, 16.
22. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 15.
23. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 266, 14.
24. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 266, 0.
25. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266, 12.
26. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 265, 15.
27. (30) Cody Ware, Ford, 265, 10.
28. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 264, 0.
29. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 264, 8.
30. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 262, 14.
31. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 262, 0.
32. (18) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 115, 5.
33. (19) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 4.
34. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 90, 0.
35. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 67, 2.
36. (14) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 33, 1.
