NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350Sunday at Sonoma Raceway1. Daniel Suarez
2. Chris Buescher
3. Michael McDowell
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Austin Cindric
6. Ryan Blaney
7. Ross Chastain
8. Chase Elliott
9. William Byron
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Austin Dillon
12. Justin Haley
13. Chase Briscoe
14. Aric Almirola
15. Kyle Larson
16. Alex Bowman
17. Joey Logano
18. Kurt Busch
19. AJ Allmendinger
20. Joey Hand
21. Cole Custer
22. Erik Jones
23. Ty Dillon
24. Todd Gilliland
25. Ricky Stenhouse
26. Martin Truex Jr.
27. Christopher Bell
28. Harrison Burton
29. Josh Bilicki
30. Kyle Busch
31. Denny Hamlin
32. Cody Ware
33. Scott Heckert
34. Corey LaJoie
35. Tyler Reddick
36. Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Points StandingsThrough June 12
1. Chase Elliott, 536.
2. Ross Chastain, 520.
3. Kyle Busch, 513.
4. Ryan Blaney, 511.
5. Joey Logano, 506.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 481.
7. Kyle Larson, 476.
8. William Byron, 466.
9. Alex Bowman, 460.
10. Christopher Bell, 444.
11. Aric Almirola, 423.
12. Kevin Harvick, 416.
13. Chase Briscoe, 386.
14. Tyler Reddick, 381.
15. Austin Dillon, 376.
16. Erik Jones, 368.
17. Daniel Suárez, 366.
18. Austin Cindric, 362.
19. Kurt Busch, 355.
20. Michael McDowell, 330.
21. Denny Hamlin, 325.
22. Chris Buescher, 318.
23. Justin Haley, 310.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 288.
25. Bubba Wallace, 284.
26. Ty Dillon, 270.
27. Cole Custer, 262.
28. Harrison Burton, 241.
29. Todd Gilliland, 239.
30. Brad Keselowski, 227.
31. Corey Lajoie, 185.
32. Cody Ware, 139.
33. BJ McLeod, 104.
34. David Ragan, 61.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Joey Hand, 19.
37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
38. Boris Said, 11.