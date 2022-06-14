NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350Sunday at Sonoma Raceway1. Daniel Suarez

2. Chris Buescher

3. Michael McDowell

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Austin Cindric

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Ross Chastain

8. Chase Elliott

9. William Byron

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Austin Dillon

12. Justin Haley

13. Chase Briscoe

14. Aric Almirola

15. Kyle Larson

16. Alex Bowman

17. Joey Logano

18. Kurt Busch

19. AJ Allmendinger

20. Joey Hand

21. Cole Custer

22. Erik Jones

23. Ty Dillon

24. Todd Gilliland

25. Ricky Stenhouse

26. Martin Truex Jr.

27. Christopher Bell

28. Harrison Burton

29. Josh Bilicki

30. Kyle Busch

31. Denny Hamlin

32. Cody Ware

33. Scott Heckert

34. Corey LaJoie

35. Tyler Reddick

36. Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Points StandingsThrough June 12

1. Chase Elliott, 536.

2. Ross Chastain, 520.

3. Kyle Busch, 513.

4. Ryan Blaney, 511.

5. Joey Logano, 506.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 481.

7. Kyle Larson, 476.

8. William Byron, 466.

9. Alex Bowman, 460.

10. Christopher Bell, 444.

11. Aric Almirola, 423.

12. Kevin Harvick, 416.

13. Chase Briscoe, 386.

14. Tyler Reddick, 381.

15. Austin Dillon, 376.

16. Erik Jones, 368.

17. Daniel Suárez, 366.

18. Austin Cindric, 362.

19. Kurt Busch, 355.

20. Michael McDowell, 330.

21. Denny Hamlin, 325.

22. Chris Buescher, 318.

23. Justin Haley, 310.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 288.

25. Bubba Wallace, 284.

26. Ty Dillon, 270.

27. Cole Custer, 262.

28. Harrison Burton, 241.

29. Todd Gilliland, 239.

30. Brad Keselowski, 227.

31. Corey Lajoie, 185.

32. Cody Ware, 139.

33. BJ McLeod, 104.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Joey Hand, 19.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

38. Boris Said, 11.

