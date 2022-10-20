APTOPIX NASCAR Las Vegas Auto Racing

Bubba Wallace, right, pushes Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward.

Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and also pushed away a NASCAR official. The suspension handed down Tuesday falls under NASCAR’s behavioral policy, and technically could cover most of Wallace’s actions at Las Vegas.

