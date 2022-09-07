NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing

Erik Jones competes in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Jones held on to the victory after taking the lead from Kyle Busch, who blew a motor with 30 laps remaining in the race.

 SEAN RAYFORD/AP PHOTO

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Buckle up your five-point harness. Looks like NASCAR’s playoffs will be just as wild and unpredictable as its regular season.

That came into sharp focus at Darlington Raceway where Erik Jones became the first-ever non-playoff racer to take the postseason opener in the Southern 500 on Sunday night — one week after the cutoff for playoff qualifying.

