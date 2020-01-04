In Mark 3:25, Jesus says, “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” (NIV). Abraham Lincoln would quote this verse as in 1858 during his failed run for the Senate, as the country headed for civil war.
It’s time to heed this truth again. America, we are a house divided and I’m concerned about our ability to stand.
At this point, some of you will nod and say, “Yep, and the fault lies with (insert group of people you disagree with/can’t stand/think are evil personified). They’re the ones who are dividing us.”
Do me a favor? Forget about that other group, just for a minute. Go find a mirror. Look into it. Ask yourself honestly if you’re part of the problem.
Blaming the other side is easy – that’s all a lot of us have been doing for years. Taking responsibility for our part of the problem – ah, that’s a tad more difficult. So, we shy away from it, far more comfortable at pointing fingers at anyone else besides ourselves.
I can’t escape the feeling that some people have the attitude that the only way to solve the division we have in this country is for their opponents to drop their “silly” notions and agree with them. Only then can we achieve sweet unity with each other … hey, where are you going?
Let me try to break it to you gently – not everyone is going to agree with you. Moreover, you probably don’t have a 100% track record of being right. There is a possibility, however remote it seems to you, that you are wrong about an issue.
While the divide has gotten wider and sharper since Trump became president, he is merely a symptom of the problem, not the cause. Or are you going to try and tell me we lived in sweet harmony under President Obama? Bush? Bill Clinton? And you really don’t believe we’d be united under a President Hillary Clinton, do you?
The problem is getting worse with no end in sight. And while I will get flogged by both sides for this, it’s time for both sides to own up to their share of the blame. It’s not just one side calling names and condemning their opponents. Nor is it one side who paints the other as evil with no need to engage.
But engage we must. Or we will fall. And we won’t be able to pin our fall on Russia or the Ukraine or the enemy du jour — we will only have ourselves to blame.
Can we stop it? I pray we can. But it’s going to take doing something so many of us appear unwilling to do. We’re going to have to lay aside our dislike of the other side, our belief they are Satan or Hitler personified, and talk to them.
Talk, not to respond or educate, but to listen. To see where the other side is coming from. To try to understand what motivates or drives them, without assuming you already know what it is.
We gravely misunderstand each other presently. I know people who believe every Trump supporter is a hateful racist, or every Democratic supporter is a godless socialist. These people are a part of the problem with their bigoted views of those who disagree with them.
And yes, I deliberately used the word bigoted. According to dictionary.com, the word means, “utterly intolerant of any creed, belief, or opinion that differs from one’s own.” This doesn’t say you can’t disagree — but do you have to demonize your opponent to do so?
I am now begging my readers. Reach out across the divide. Talk to some of the people opposite you, even if you think you despise them. You might find out they’re simply another human being on this road we call life.
It’s either that or we fall. Your choice.