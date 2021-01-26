“We” the American is [sic] not giving our servants the position of dictators. We elected them to “serve the people,” which is not done. Past President Jimmy Carter last legislation said this violates the Constitution and those elected who do not wish to serve the will of the people should “find new work.”
The stopping of the pipeline, the stopping of the building of the wall, the opening of our nation to the world, all of the president’s wish list is violating the will of the American people. We the people are the masters of our fate, not elected servants. We must reclaim all politicians who have served more than eight years, using the American tax dollars to make their families superior. This is in violation of our tax laws, the penalty for the use of our tax dollars is 20 years in prison or death.
Our nation is in great danger allowing our elected officials to become dictators, changing our Constitution. This cannot stand. Impeach most of our elected officials of both parties. Charge the rogue politicians with abuse of our tax dollars. Give them 20 years in prison.
The world is watching to see if America will allow the Communist Marx’s manifesto to replace the American Constitution. This is a threat to Judeo Christian laws, based on the Bible. A Christian Crusade in the 21st century. Christianity is under attack worldwide. The Democratic Party is a threat to Christianity in North America. Our children have been brainwashed for many years, now they the Democrats want to control news media to brainwash American seniors. You will see only news that those in control of our news want you to see.
What is next? A computer chip installed in your brain. May God bless America.
Billie Jewett
Sebring