Authorities search for kids after vehicle swept down creek
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Authorities searched Saturday for three children missing after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel and law enforcement helicopters on Friday rescued six other people who also were in the vehicle swept away in Tonto Creek near the small community of Tonto Basin.
The office said one adult and four children were rescued from an island and the other adult was on the creek’s bank when rescued.
Tonto Basin is about 52 miles northeast of Phoenix.
Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Smith told azfamily.com that the Sheriff’s Office closed the creek crossing and others in the area several hours before the vehicle tried to cross.
Smith said the creek only flows during storm runoff.
Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — James Daly is eager to make marijuana history today, when he plans to open the doors to Arbors Wellness, beckon the lengthy line outside and legally start selling recreational pot for the first time in the Midwest.
“We’ve worked very hard to be prepared,” said Daly, who owns the medical dispensary that, for now, is among just six shops in Michigan — mostly in Ann Arbor — also approved to start selling for adult use in December. The business is doubling staff and has fielded calls from potential customers across the state along with neighboring Ohio and Indiana.
Both Michigan and Illinois, which allows sales starting on Jan. 1, are officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales. Companies are rushing to complete renovations at dispensaries, expand their growing facilities, and get staff hired and trained.
Man arrested for sitting naked in car outside Kohl’s
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man on Black Friday after he was spotted sitting naked in a car at a shopping center.
Knightdale police said an officer smelled marijuana coming from vehicles in a parking lot next to a Kohl’s store when he spotted 28-year-old Tylik Shawdu Little sitting nude in a car.
Police said Little tried to drive away after the officer ordered him to get dressed. Police said the man stopped a short distance away and was later taken into custody.
Little, who is from Virginia, was charged with indecent exposure, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Police said he was held at a local jail.
Oklahoma police say officer got Starbucks with ‘PIG’ on cups
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An Oklahoma police chief says an officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that the word “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels.
The officer notified Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the store and spoke to a manager. O’Mara says they offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, but he took to social media and posted the photo. It has since gone viral.
The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him personally and apologized, saying it was a joke.
However, in a Friday statement, Starbucks said the worker who wrote the offending word on the cup “used poor judgment and is no longer a partner’’ after the violation of company policy.
“This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the statement said.
In a separate joint statement, Starbucks and the Kiefer Police Department stated they are committed to using the incident as an opportunity to promote greater civility. Starbucks officials said they will be meeting with Kiefer police officials to discussing ways to work together, including a jointly hosted event that will allow local law enforcement to meet with baristas and community members “to discuss the critical role dispatchers and police offers play in keeping our communities safe.”
Worker who survived New Orleans hotel collapse deported
NEW ORLEANS — A construction worker hurt in last month’s collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans has been deported to his native Honduras on Friday.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma, 38, was flown to Honduras from Alexandria International Airport, which is near several ICE detention facilities in central Louisiana.
Border Patrol officers arrested Ramirez Palma two days after he fell several stories as the upper floors of the hotel project caved in on Oct. 12. Workplace safety advocates had hoped he could remain in the United States to facilitate the federal investigation of the collapse, which killed three workers and left dozens more injured.
“We’re deeply concerned about the gaping hole this leaves in the investigation into the Hard Rock Hotel collapse,” said Mary Yanik of the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice. She said she believes his arrest was in retaliation for reporting to a supervisor about construction shortcuts before the collapse, and for comments he made to reporters afterward.
Cox countered that any such claims “are patently false and irresponsible.”
Ramirez Palma had been fighting a deportation order since 2016, and had lost an appeal.
“Mr. Ramirez Palma’s latest application for a stay of removal had already been denied by ICE on Oct. 3, more than a week prior to the incident cited by his supporters,” Cox said.
Yanik said his deportation would complicate the federal investigation by keeping him out of further proceedings and silencing other workers and witnesses who are in the country without legal permission.