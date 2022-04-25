SEBRING — In 1952, Europe was still digging itself out from the rubble of World War II. The Soviet Army occupied the countries of Eastern Europe and was expected to take Turkey and Greece next.
Masses of Chinese Communist troops had wiped out much of the U.S. Army in the north of Korea, and in the United States, there was widespread belief that international Communism – which rejected the idea of religion – was operating in America itself.
Though Americans were divided, both parties in Congress found accord on one issue: A National Day of Prayer proposed by President Harry S. Truman,
Truman’s 1952 proclamation says “We may beseech God to grant us wisdom to know the course which we should follow, and (grant us) strength and patience to pursue that course steadfastly. May we also give thanks to Him for His constant watchfulness over us in every hour of national prosperity and national peril.”
Because the Declaration of Independence verifies America’s “firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence,” Truman set the first National Day of Prayer for July 4.
As it does every year, Highlands County will participate in the modern National Day of Prayer, which takes place on May 5 at 11 a.m. All participants will gather on the front courthouse lawn, according to Highlands County Clerk of the Court Jerome Kaszubowski.
“Since its inception, this day has continually united Americans from all social, economic, political and ethnic backgrounds in prayer while also encouraging personal repentance and righteousness in the culture,” Kaszubowski said. “The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans and is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens to celebrate our most beloved freedom; the freedom to humbly come before God and seek His guidance in prayer.”
Last year’s National Day of Prayer included state and county elected officials, law enforcement officials, deputies, officers, judges, lawyers, clerks, courthouse staff, and members of the public.
Last year’s event included an invocation by Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, the pledge led by County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, and a welcome and introduction by Kaszubowski.
Joe Lewis sang a patriotic song; Bishop Umah Miller of the Bountiful Blessings Church of God led the prayer, as did Pastor Melinda Brown of the Ministry Center. Heartland Christian Academy also provided music. The large group also sang “God Bless America.”
The National Day of Prayer is designed to be non-denominational.
As Jefferson wrote in 1808, “Every religious society has a right to determine for itself the time for these (religious) exercises, and the objects proper for them, according to their own particular tenets,” Jefferson wrote. “That right can never be safer than in their hands, where the Constitution has deposited it.”
Please be sure to bring a comfortable chair or cushion for the lawn.