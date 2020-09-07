Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura were reported Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.
The Health Department said a 52-year-old Grant Parish man who died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris and a 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.
The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm-related.
The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27. The death toll in Louisiana stands at 25, according to the state Health Department. Five deaths in Texas were also attributed to the storm.
Hurricane Laura also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic en route to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Oregon bars GOP voter statement, says it was 29 seconds late
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Republican Party’s statement for the state voters’ pamphlet arrived 29 seconds too late and won’t appear in the guide mailed to voters for the November election, officials say.
But Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Kevin Hoar, the communications director for the state GOP, insists the party did get its statement into an online filing system by 4:59 p.m. on Aug. 25, the final day for filing.
He said the party filed a lawsuit in Marion County demanding that the statement be included in the voters’ guide before it goes to print later this month.
“We can’t quite explain the interpretation and decision here” by state elections officials, Hoar said.
State Republican Chairman Bill Currier said the failure to include his party’s statement from the voting guide “reeks of partisan discrimination.”
Phoenix sets high-temperature record; crews rescue hikers
PHOENIX — Phoenix on Saturday set a high-temperature record of 115 degrees for the date as emergency crews rescued several hikers at a popular recreation area in the city.
The baking heat broke the previous record of 113 degrees set in 1945, the National Weather Service said.
Saturday was the 14th day this year where Phoenix had a high of 115 degrees or more, topping the previous record of seven, the weather service said.
The Phoenix Fire Department said crews used a helicopter and ground vehicles to rescue four adults having heat-related issues in three separate incidents on Camelback Mountain.
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but the other three people declined to be transported, the department said.