Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall sends shoppers fleeing
A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a wounded man in the food court.
The Cobb County Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting at the Cumberland Mall on Saturday was “an isolated incident” between people who know each other and “not an active shooter event.”
Police did not say whether anyone was injured or killed. No arrests were announced.
Three witnesses told The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the mall’s food court after shots were heard. Panic ensued and shoppers ran out of the mall. None of the witnesses would identify themselves.
Tennessee pastor gets 38 years in child sex abuse sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee pastor faces 38 years in prison after being found guilty on 24 counts involving child sex abuse.
News outlets report that 41-year-old Ronnie Gorton received the sentence Friday in Tipton County. He was convicted on charges including sexual battery and statutory rape in August.
Judge Joe Walker said at the sentencing that Gorton used his position of authority as he “groomed minors for his sexual perversion.”
The 18-year-old victim told jurors the abuse started the day he moved in with Gorton and his wife in 2017. He said Gorton justified his actions by citing a Bible verse that said “holding each other is just a way to show love.”
Gorton took the stand in August and denied molesting the victim during two hours of testimony, though he admitted providing alcohol to the youth and other teens.
The pastor at the now-defunct Awakening Church in Atoka still faces trials involving two other teenagers who accused him of rape. One was 12 at the time.
Georgia man arrested after calling police 3 times to confess
BOSTON, Ga. — A man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called police three times to confess, according to police in Georgia.
Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that a man called at 5 a.m. Friday to say he had stolen a car in Thomasville and was about 12 miles away in the smaller town of Boston.
A Boston police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but could find neither. Lankford called back again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.
“He wanted to confess and turn himself in,” Watkins said. “He called three times.”
That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford. The car was later found in Thomasville.
Lankford was charged with second-degree burglary, and theft charges are pending. He’s jailed awaiting a bail hearing. It’s unclear if Lankford has a lawyer.
Ex-bank employee accused of taking cash from vault arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal authorities are accusing a former Wells Fargo employee of stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the vault of a bank in North Carolina.
An indictment unsealed this week alleges 29-year-old Arlando M. Henderson took the cash from customer deposits on at least 18 occasions throughout 2019 and then rigged the books to try to hide his actions. He is accused of using the money to pay for personal expenses, including a $20,000 down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz.
The Charlotte resident was arrested in San Diego Dec. 4. He faces several charges, including two counts of financial institution fraud and 19 counts of theft.
The Charlotte Observer reports the indictment alleges Henderson regularly posted on social media about his newfound riches, including photos with cash in his hands or all over the floor.
His federal public defender in California did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper Friday.
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
NEW YORK — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday in the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman who was approached in a park by as many as three youths as she ventured from her New York City campus on the eve of final exams.
The arrest of such a young suspect added another tragic element to the slaying of 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a case that has troubled city and campus leaders.
The boy was arrested on charges including felony murder, City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson said in a statement. The teen appeared Friday in family court and is being held in a juvenile detention facility. He is due back in court Tuesday. Charges will not be formalized until a future court hearing.
Rodney Harrison, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, said on Twitter that one arrest had been made in the killing and “this remains an active investigation.”
At Friday’s hearing, Detective Vincent Signoretti testified that the 13-year-old boy said his two friends grabbed Majors, put her in a chokehold and robbed her, The New York Times reported. The detective testified that the teen said he did not stab Majors — the boy watched his friend slash her with a knife and saw feathers flying out from her coat’s stuffing.
The boy, whose name has not been made public, is among just a handful of people in their early teens to be charged with murder in the city in recent years. He will be tried as a juvenile delinquent in family court.
The teen’s lawyer, Hannah Kaplan of the Legal Aid Society, said police didn’t have evidence beyond the statement from her client, who she said hadn’t been arrested before.
“There is no allegation my client touched the complainant in this case,” Kaplan said. “He was merely present when this took place.”
The attackers are all believed to attend a middle school near the park, police have said.
T