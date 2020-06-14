Atlanta police shoot, kill DUI suspect after struggle
ATLANTA — Authorities in Georgia say a DUI suspect who resisted being taken into custody by Atlanta police for drunk driving has been shot and killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the shooting that happened at a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday.
Numerous videos posted to social media sites showed a small crowd gathered at the scene and protesting the police shooting.
Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru who was asleep, causing customers to drive around the vehicle.
After he failed a field sobriety test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody, according to the GBI. But he resisted and a struggle ensued, leading the officer to deploy a Taser.
The GBI said witnesses saw the male grab the Taser away from the officer.
The male was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery, the statement said.
One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.
The GBI said it is trying to identify next of kin. Neither the identity of the male nor the officer involved was released. Once its investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Kentucky panel votes to remove Davis statue from Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky commission voted Friday to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol, adding its voice to a global push to remove symbols of racism and slavery.
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission met remotely through video teleconferencing at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear and then voted 11-1 to move the 15-foot marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born. The commission is responsible for statues in the state Capitol.
Relocating the Davis statue means it will no longer share space in the ornate Capitol Rotunda with a statue of Abraham Lincoln, his Civil War adversary and the president who freed the slaves with the Emancipation Proclamation. Both were Kentucky natives.
State workers were seen doing prep work Friday for the statue’s removal from the Rotunda, but it wasn’t immediately clear when it would go.
Manhunt underway after Mississippi deputy shot, killed
MENDENHALL, Miss. — Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy was shot Friday afternoon and flown to a hospital, WAPT-TV reported. Deputies said he later died.
The deputy’s name was not immediately released.
The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall, WJTV-TV reported. Further details were not immediately released.
Law enforcement are searching for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell, an escaped inmate believed to be involved in the shooting.
Blackwell, of Magee, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
SAN ANTONIO — A man who was turned away from a bar in San Antonio shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot late Friday, police said.
Police were searching for the gunman, who fled the scene Friday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a briefing early Saturday.
The gunman was part of a small group that left a bar in northern San Antonio and walked across the street to Rebar, a large nightspot that often has live music and DJ performances. The group was turned away at the door because they were “inebriated,” McManus said.
One of the members of the group responded by saying, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” the police chief said.
That man then walked back to his car across the street, got a long rifle, walked back to the Rebar parking lot and opened fire, McManus said.
Five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41 were hurt in the shooting, McManus said. Their exact conditions weren’t immediately known, but McManus characterized them as stable at local hospitals, where they took themselves.
The most serious injury was suffered by someone who was shot in the back, McManus said. Two others were grazed but didn’t accept treatment.
Although the shooter remained at large, McManus said he didn’t believe there was any risk to the area. Further details weren’t immediately available.