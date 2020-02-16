Ex-diplomat’s daughter charged with murder in fatal stabbing
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance during an argument in a Maryland home has been identified by news reports as a daughter of a former U.S. ambassador.
Sophia Negroponte, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, at a residence in Rockville late Thursday, according to Montgomery County police.
Negroponte is a daughter of former U.S. diplomat John Negroponte and one of five children that he and his wife adopted, according to the Washington Post.
Police arrested her at the scene of the stabbing. Rasmussen’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said.
Detectives determined Rasmussen was stabbed during a “disagreement” with Negroponte inside the home, police said.
Ex-Baltimore police commissioner released from prison
BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore police commissioner who pleaded guilty to failing to file federal tax returns has been released from prison.
Prison officials told The Sun on Friday that Darryl De Sousa was being transferred from federal prison to “community custody,” a supervised facility, such as a halfway house, for inmates preparing to reenter society.
De Sousa was sentenced last March to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to file individual returns, for the years 2013 to 2015.
De Sousa resigned in 2018 after less than four months in charge of the city’s police department. He was appointed to the job by then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, who resigned under pressure last year amid a scandal over the sales of her self-published children’s books. Pugh pleaded guilty last November to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 27.
2 charged in multimillion-dollar prostitution operation
DENVER — A Colorado woman and an Israeli man are charged with laundering millions of dollars that U.S. prosecutors say came from a high-end prostitution operation they ran for years.
Tracy Reynolds of Alamosa, Colorado, was arrested Tuesday at the Tampa, Florida, airport, where the 45-year-old was trying to board a flight to Mexico, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
Izhak Cohen, 53, was arrested in Hadera, Israel, and prosecutors will seek his extradition to the U.S., according to the statement.
Reynolds and Cohen started VIP Escorts in 2012, according to prosecutors. Their prostitutes charged between $700 and $1,000 in New York and other locations, with the money going into different bank accounts controlled by Reynolds, according to the complaint filed in court.
They are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if they are convicted.
6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex
CHICAGO — Six people, including three minors, were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
The Friday night shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall, police said in a release early Saturday. No arrests were immediately made.
A 14-year-old girl, 18-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were listed in critical condition. The girl suffered wounds to her back, shoulder, lower backside and leg, while the woman suffered wounds to her back, shoulder, head and stomach. The man suffered multiple wounds to his leg.
A 20-year-old man who suffered wounds to his face, chest and leg was listed in serious condition.
Another 14-year-old girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her leg and foot were in good condition, police said.
The release said the circumstances leading to the shooting weren’t immediately known. Police said the 23-year-old woman was armed with a handgun, but didn’t say whether she fired the weapon.
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’
EAST POINT, Ga. — Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.
A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news outlets. Police say two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter wasn’t in custody, Glover said.
Burruss has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show.
Trial beginning for Mississippi man charged in killing of 8
MAGNOLIA, Miss. — Opening arguments began Saturday in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi in May 2017.
Willie Cory Godbolt, now 37, said “I’m sorry” while a reporter was recording him after the shootings in south Mississippi’s Lincoln County. The dead included a sheriff’s deputy and Godbolt’s mother-in-law.
Godbolt has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery. He has remained in custody since his arrest on May 28, 2017, hours after the shootings. One of his attorneys has said Godbolt is unlikely to use an insanity defense at trial.
Investigators said Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home in Bogue Chitto and got into an argument with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children. A deputy was called, and a witness said Godbolt fatally shot the deputy, Godbolt’s mother-in-law and two other people. After that, Godbolt shot and killed four other people at two other homes, police said.
Because of pretrial publicity in south Mississippi, jury selection was done in north Mississippi’s DeSoto County, 285 miles north of Lincoln County. The 12 jurors and three alternates were selected Friday. They are hearing the case at the Pike County courthouse in Magnolia, which is near Lincoln County.