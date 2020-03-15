NYC keeping schools open, defying coronavirus trend
NEW YORK — The nation’s largest public school system is staying open during the coronavirus crisis, New York City’s mayor said Friday, defying mounting pressure to close as he raised concerns about the unintended consequences of leaving more than 1.1 million students with no place to go.
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision leaves the Big Apple as an outlier among a growing list of cities and states, from Pennsylvania to Oregon, that are closing schools for a week or more as part of a nationwide attempt to limit the spread of what’s known as COVID-19.
The disease has already turned the lights out on Broadway and shuttered big New York gathering spots from art museums to Carnegie Hall, but de Blasio said shuttering schools could hamper the city’s ability to respond to the crisis by forcing parents who are first responders and healthcare workers to scramble childcare or stay home.
“Many, many parents want us to keep schools open,” the Democratic mayor said. “Depend on it. Need it. Don’t have another option.”
New York teachers unions and a number of local politicians disagreed, worried about the risk of teachers and students being exposed to the disease. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, a Democrat, argued that “teaching and learning can not take place under these circumstances.” Student attendance plummeted on Friday to 68% from 85% the day before, the city said.
Lawyer: Man killed by officer was asleep when police fired
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland man who was shot and killed by a police officer was asleep in his bedroom when police opened fire from outside his house, an attorney for the 21-year-old man’s family said Friday. The man’s girlfriend was also wounded.
The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release Friday that Duncan Socrates Lemp “confronted” police and was shot by one of the officers early Thursday. Rene Sandler, an attorney for Lemp’s relatives, said an eyewitness gave a “completely contrary” account of the shooting. She said police could have “absolutely no justification” for shooting Lemp based on what she has heard about the circumstances.
The department’s news release on Friday says tactical unit members were serving a “high-risk” search warrant around 4:30 a.m. when one of the unit’s officers fatally shot Lemp. Police detectives recovered three rifles and two handguns from the home. Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
Georgia Tech officer who killed student won’t face charges
ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech police officer who fatally shot a student struggling with depression won’t face criminal charges, a district attorney announced Friday.
Officer Tyler Beck shot and killed fourth-year student Scout Schultz in Sept. 2017 after Schultz refused to drop his weapon.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Beck won’t face criminal charges in Schultz’s death, news outlets reported. Howard said two use-of-force experts concluded the shooting was justified.
Schultz, 21, called police and said a man was walking around the dorms with a knife and possibly had a gun. Schultz gave police a physical description of himself.
Beck and three other officers were dispatched to the parking deck where Schultz was waiting with a multi-tool knife. A video capturing the incident shows Schultz daring police to fire their weapons as he ignored officers’ commands to stand still and drop his weapon.
Beck shot Schultz in the chest.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found three suicide notes and Schultz’s parents confirmed he suffered from depression and tried to kill himself two years earlier.
Howard said evidence indicates Schultz provoked the officers so they could shoot him. Attorney Chris Stewart, who represents Schultz’s parents, said the “suicide by cop” defense doesn’t justify the shooting.
Parents, grandmother indicted in Arizona boy’s death
PHOENIX — The parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old northern Arizona boy have been indicted on murder and other charges in the child’s death.
Elizabeth Archibeque, 26, and Anthony Martinez, 23, and the child’s grandmother, 50-year-old Ann Marie Martinez, are scheduled to appear in Coconino County Superior Court on March 23 for arraignments.
The three were arrested earlier this month in Flagstaff after Ann Marie Martinez called 911 and said she thought her grandson was dead. Police found the boy unresponsive. An officer noted he could have been dead for hours.
The parents initially attributed the boy’s physical appearance — seemingly underweight for his age and with small bone structure — to a medical condition and to ingesting diet or caffeine pills.
Eventually, they told police they kept the boy and his 7-year-old brother in a closet for 16 hours a day over the past month and gave them little to eat, police reports showed.
Attorneys appointed to them did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. A public defender representing Archibeque previously said she would plead not guilty.