Affidavit: Suspect said he ‘emptied a whole clip’ at police
WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita man charged with shooting at police during protests last month told a co-worker that he “emptied a whole clip” on officers after his sister was hit with a rubber bullet while holding a baby.
An arrest affidavit released Friday in the criminal case against 28-year-old Henry Parker says he admitted to the co-worker that he’d fired on officers early on June 2 but told her “don’t tell on me,” The Wichita Eagle reports.
Parker, who has denied any involvement in the shooting, is charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
None of the officers was shot, but police said one officer’s helmet was hit by bullet pieces that had ricocheted near the officers.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has previously said officers fired tear gas, smoke rounds, flash grenades and foam bullets into the crowd that morning after rioters threw objects at police and refused to leave.
FBI to review LA deputy killing of 18-year-old shot in back
LOS ANGELES — The FBI said Friday it will review the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.
The agency will review “all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted,” according to an FBI statement.
Andres Guardado Pinedo was shot five times in the back on June 18, according to both the official autopsy and an independent autopsy arranged by his family.
Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas released the official results last week despite a Sheriff’s Department request that they remain confidential under a security hold while the shooting is investigated.
In response, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the release of the information “has the potential to jeopardize the investigation, the filing of the case, and any possible future criminal or administrative proceedings.”
The Sheriff’s Department has said the shooting occurred in an unincorporated area near the city of Gardena after two deputies on patrol spotted Guardado with a gun and he ran.
Authorities described the weapon as a loaded “ghost” gun that appeared to have been pieced together from different parts, lacked a serial number and had an illegal high-capacity magazine.
The department has not released its account of exactly how the shooting occurred but an attorney for the deputy who fired did give a narrative earlier this week.
Adam Marangell, who represents Deputy Miguel Vega, said his client and another deputy saw Guardado with a gun in his waistband. After a chase, Guardado stopped, put the gun on the ground and lay face down but as Vega went to handcuff him, Guardado made a grab for the weapon, the attorney said.
Guardado’s family has denied the gun was his and the shooting has sparked protests.
FBI: Bank robbery suspect dead; 2 agents wounded in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — Two FBI agents were shot and wounded Friday at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing an arrest warrant for a serial bank robbery suspect who was found dead, the FBI said.
One injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the FBI said.
The FBI identified the suspect as 49-year-old Abraham Rivera.
No further information was provided on how the suspect died or other circumstances.
Las Vegas police reach $2.2M settlement in chokehold death
LAS VEGAS — The family of a man who was punched, hit with stun gun jolts and put in a neck restraint by a police officer outside a Las Vegas casino in 2017 has reached a tentative $2.2 million settlement with police.
Boris Treyzon, an attorney for the family of Tashii Brown, said the agreement settles a lawsuit filed on behalf of Brown’s children that accused Las Vegas police of excessive force and gross negligence in the 40-year-old’s death.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that “an amicable resolution” was reached but the settlement will go before the department’s Fiscal Affairs Committee for approval.
The department confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the proposed settlement would be the largest in the department’s history.
The department said it could not comment further until the committee takes action.
Kenneth Lopera, the officer who used the unapproved chokehold on Brown, was fired after the department said he violated use-of-force policies. Lopera then became the first Las Vegas police officer to face a manslaughter charge since 1990 in a city where police shootings and uses of force drew reform recommendations in 2012 from the U.S. Justice Department.
The charge against Lopera came after the Clark County coroner ruled that Brown was asphyxiated as a result of the police neck restraint. Medical examiners also noted that Brown had an enlarged heart and methamphetamine in his system when he died.
In 2018, all criminal charges against Lopera, also including oppression under color of office, were dropped after legal representatives from his police union presented evidence to a criminal grand jury that Brown’s death was due to his heart ailment and drug use. The grand jury refused to indict.