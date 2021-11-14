2 boys killed, 2 men injured in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. — Two boys were killed and two men were seriously injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Richmond on Friday night.
Richmond police who responded to a report of shots fired at the OMG Convenience Store found four people with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital where two boys — ages 9 and 14 —died. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims. The two men were in stable condition.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the 9-year-old was attempting to unlock a car door when he was shot.
“This type of act cannot stand in Richmond,” police Chief Gerald Smith said during a news conference Saturday. “Once again the pattern continues. Our young people are falling victim to random gunshot violence over and over again.”
Smith said he will start a task force of officers to investigate the shooting and others, as well as repeated offenders in the city.
Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney asked witnesses to come forward to help police with their investigation.
Arrest made in Illinois mom’s death after child’s body found
WHEELING, Ill. — A 26-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a suburban Chicago woman whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in a northwest Indiana retention pond, police said Friday.
Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen identified the suspect as Ahmeel Fowler, of the Illinois community of Pinegree Grove. Steffan said Fowler and Ja’nya Murphy, 21, of Wheeling, had at one point been in a “troubled relationship.”
Murphy’s body was found Tuesday night in her home, and police said that her daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, who was initially reported missing, was found dead in the retention pond on Thursday in Hammond, Indiana.
Fowler is not the girl’s father, authorities have said. He has not been charged in the child’s death but Steffen said that police “anticipate additional charges.”
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said.
Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted “Britney! Britney! Britney!” and fans sang and danced to Spears’ song “Stronger.”
Spears promptly tweeted about the decision: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???”
Ex-’Apprentice’ contestant Zervos drops suit against Trump
NEW YORK — A former “Apprentice” contestant who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault dropped her defamation lawsuit against him Friday.
Summer Zervos sued the then-president in New York state court in 2017, saying he damaged her reputation when he said she and other women alleging sexual assault and harassment were making things up.
Friday’s filing said the case was dismissed and discontinued with prejudice, meaning Zervos could not file the same claim in state court in the future. The filing also said each party is responsible for their own costs.