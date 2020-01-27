3 missing after barge crash on Mississippi River
LULING, La. — Three people are missing after two barge towing vessels collided Sunday on the Mississippi River in an accident that also may have released toxic vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the two vessels collided Sunday morning near Luling, Louisiana.
The towing vessel, RC Creppel, sank, and three people aboard are missing. A fourth person was rescued by a private boater.
The RC Creppel was pushing two barges carrying sulfuric acid and the barges broke away during the accident. One of these barges was damaged in the incident and reportedly released an unknown amount of vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said. The immediate area was closed to vessel traffic as a safety precaution.
“This is a complex response that has a search-and-rescue component, as well as a pollution component that will require planning and coordination to execute,” Capt. Kristi Luttrell, the Commanding Officer of Sector New Orleans said in a statement.
“We are working alongside our partners at the state and local levels to quickly assess the situation so that we can safely make every effort to find the missing mariners and minimize any further impact to the environment.”
The other towing vessel involved in the accident is named the Cooperative Spirit.
Man dies when Maryland officers respond to call for help
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Maryland man has died after an encounter with police officers that involved a stun gun, police told multiple media outlets.
Four Baltimore County officers were placed on paid leave Wednesday in connection with the death of Gamel Antonio Brown of Owings Mills.
Brown, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had gone into cardiac arrest after officers used a Taser while responding to a call Tuesday, police said previously. Tasers, the only brand of stun guns used by law enforcement officers in Maryland, the Baltimore Sun reported.
Three of the four officers are all multiyear veterans working in the Franklin Precinct while the fourth officer is a probationary officer assigned to the precinct’s field training program.
Police said officers were dispatched to a home for an injured person. When they encountered Brown at the home, his demeanor changed and he became volatile and combative.
Officer Jennifer Peach, a police department spokeswoman, said the department was not yet releasing any more information about Brown’s death, including who called 911 and whether a Taser was used against Brown. His race was not disclosed.
In previous years, Baltimore County police ranked second among Maryland agencies with the highest number of Taser uses. According to a 2016 investigation by the Baltimore Sun, the department reported 367 Taser discharges between 2012-2014.
Georgia inmate who came close to execution in 2017 dies
ATLANTA — A Georgia death row inmate whose planned execution was halted in September 2017 by the U.S. Supreme Court after his lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by a juror’s racial bias has died, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Keith “Bo” Tharpe, 61, died of natural causes Friday, Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath confirmed in an email Sunday.
In 1991, a jury convicted Tharpe of murder in the September 1990 slaying of his sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Freeman, and sentenced him to death.
In interviews with Tharpe’s legal team years later, juror Barney Gattie, who has since died, freely used a racial slur in referring to Tharpe.
Freeman and her husband’s family were “good black folks,” Gattie said but Tharpe, “who wasn’t in the ‘good’ black folks category in my book, should get the electric chair for what he did.” He went on to say that his study of the Bible had led him to question “if black people even have souls.”
Tharpe had been scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2017, but the appointed time came and went with legal challenges still pending. More than three hours later, just after 10:30 that night, the U.S. Supreme Court announced a temporary stay.
A few months later in January 2018, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta — which had already rejected Tharpe’s appeal — for further consideration. The 11th Circuit in April 2018 again rejected Tharpe’s appeal, and he appealed to the Supreme Court again.
The high court last March declined to consider the appeal. When that denial was issued, Justice Sonia Sotomayor included a statement saying she agreed that it was appropriate for the court to decline to hear the appeal but that she was “profoundly troubled by the underlying facts of this case.”
Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people were killed and seven people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.
The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets.
The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately clear. No further details, including what led to the shooting, were immediately released. More information will be released later Sunday, he said.
The coroner said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would help process the scene.
According to its Facebook page, Mac’s Lounge also serves as a music venue.
Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.
Police: 6 people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant
SALISBURY, N.C. — Six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina, police said Sunday.
The Salisbury Police Department said via social media that one person among the six was seriously hurt but is hospitalized in stable condition. Three people who were not shot still received medical treatment for other reasons.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight following a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking restaurant in Salisbury.
The state Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation. No arrests were announced.
The Salisbury Police Department said on its Facebook page that it is seeking cellphone video footage or photos from people who were present when the shooting occurred.