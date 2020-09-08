Police: 4 die after Indiana man kills 3 family members, self
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Four people died Sunday after a 61-year-old Indiana man allegedly shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself, according to Bloomington police.
The fatal shootings happened around 10:15 a.m. at a Bloomington home, police said. Officers arrived at the house after a 911 caller reported finding the body of her friend she had come to pick up from the house. Officers found four bodies with gunshot wounds.
“The motive for the shootings is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.
Police declined to release the names of the deceased until family is notified. The woman was 54 years old. The daughter was 26 and the son was 18.
Autopsies will be completed in the coming days, police said.
Police said no further information would be released.
Authorities: Gunman sought after deputy shot; vest saved him
ATLANTA — Authorities were searching Monday for a Texas fugitive they describe as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton, Georgia.
The 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic saved him, the GBI said.
“Deputy Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury,” the GBI said in a statement.
The suspect had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened, authorities said.
Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but the suspect made his getaway by driving south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the agency said.
State agents were searching for him, saying he’s considered armed and dangerous.
Dalton is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.
North Carolina-Virginia chase leaves 3 injured, 1 arrested
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A man accused by authorities of firing gunshots at random cars on Interstate 95 is in custody after a high-speed police chase began Saturday in North Carolina and ended in Virginia, leaving two people and a deputy injured.
Officers began pursuing the suspected shooter in southern North Carolina’s Nash County after receiving calls Saturday evening about an erratic driver firing a weapon on the interstate, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said during a news conference Sunday. The chase continued through Halifax County before heading across the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
Stone said speeds at one point reached 110 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in the area of Emporia, Virginia, after the suspect lost control, collided with the median and partially rolled the vehicle.
Stone identified the driver as Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 34, of Ladson, South Carolina.
Stone said Dangerfield shot at multiple cars and injured two people. A 70-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, and another woman suffered injuries from shattered glass that punctured her. Both victims were taken to hospitals in North Carolina.
Stone called the situation “very alarming” and said authorities have not identified a motive.