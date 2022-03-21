Man convicted of 7 dog killings eligible for parole
RENO, Nev. — A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.
The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.
“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human.
Reclassifying Brown from a violent to a nonviolent offender meant that credits, such as good behavior in prison, are applied, causing Brown to become eligible for parole as of 2019, Quenga said.
A Nevada Parole Board hearing is set for April 11 to consider his possible release.
“Please note, however, parole eligibility does not guarantee an offender release on parole,” Quenga said.
Brown was sentenced in 2015 to up to 28 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to seven felony counts of maiming, poisoning or killing another person’s animal, saying he was a drug addict and had no recollection of the events.
During Brown’s sentencing hearing, owners of some of the dogs testified that they sold puppies to Brown because he seemed like a normal clean-cut kid when he responded to their ads on Craig’s List. They cried in the courtroom as a judge watched videotapes of Brown torturing and skinning the dogs.
The images weren’t visible to the court audience, but Brown could be heard on the audio telling friends he took the animals to his “house of pain” and wanted to turn them into a fur coat. At least four of the dogs were beheaded.
District Attorney Chris Hicks, who said in 2015 that the animal-cruelty case was the worst he’d seen, said Thursday that Nevada law should be changed “so crimes against animals such as this are considered violent crime.”
4 wounded in shooting in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.
The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.
However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.
The shooting took place in an area with several bars near where some SXSW festival events are held.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the last two years.
4 teens shot, 1 killed, in gunfire in Houston
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire, authorities said.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were wounded, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. No suspects have yet been identified by investigators and it’s not known what caused the fight, the office said.
Authorities said one of the 17-year-old boys was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was released with minor injuries. The 14-year-old girl was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening.
A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl was taking place at a studio when the fight broke between several people in the parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.
A large number of spent shell casings were found in multiple areas of the parking lot following the shooting, authorities said.
The 17-year-old boy who was released from the hospital with minor injuries was taken into custody on an unrelated aggravated robbery warrant, the sheriff’s department said.
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.
Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case unsealed Friday alleges that he exploited his position to defraud the company in several schemes, including stealing parts and causing the company to pay for items and services it never received.
A court has allowed the federal government to seize five real estate properties and financial accounts worth about $5 million from Prasad, and the government is seeking to keep those assets as proceeds of crime, the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Jose said in a news release.
Prasad is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer to charges of engaging in a conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. It’s unclear whether he has retained a lawyer. A phone number listed for him was disconnected.
Two owners of vendor companies that did business with Apple have admitted to conspiring with Prasad to commit fraud and launder money, prosecutors said.
Prasad is scheduled to make a first appearance in U.S. District Court in San Jose next week on Thursday. Fraud, money laundering and tax evasion each carry maximum sentences of five to 20 years, but sentencing guidelines and judges’ discretion mean most people convicted of fraud in federal court receive less than the maximum sentence.
Wrongfully convicted man sues for $93 million
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him.
Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.
A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government wants to have the trial moved to Wichita because of extensive publicity in the Kansas City area, KCUR reported.
McIntyre’s mom is also seeking $30 million. She and her son allege that Golubski coerced her into sex and then framed McIntyre for a double homicide in 1994 because she rejected the detective’s later sexual advances.
They also allege Golubski abused Black women for years and many officers were aware of his conduct. The pretrial orders includes initials of 73 women.
Golubski denies the allegations and has asked that they not be allowed as evidence in the case. If the allegations are admitted, he will argue he was a good officer during his career from 1975 through 2010, when he retired, according to his lawyers’ statement.
McIntyre was freed from prison in 2017 after a local prosecutor asked the court to vacate his convictions and to drop all charges. In 2020, he was awarded a certificate of innocence and $1.5 million from the state.
McIntyre, who now lives in Arizona, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered other negative emotional impacts from his imprisonment, according to the lawsuit.
His mother also has been diagnosed with PTSD and has sought psychological treatment for 17 years, the lawsuit says.
The local government contends even if the allegations of misconduct are proven it is not liable because the officers’ actions were outside the scope of their employment. It also denies the police chief knew about the alleged misconduct.