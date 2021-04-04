Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. — At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.
The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.
Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.
No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
University of California victim of nationwide hack attack
LOS ANGELES — The University of California is warning its students and staff that a ransomware group might have stolen and published their personal data and that of hundreds of other schools, government agencies and companies nationwide.
A cybersecurity attack targeted a vulnerability in Accellion, a third-party vendor that is used to securely transfer files, the university said in a statement Wednesday.
“We understand those behind this attack have published online screenshots of personal information, and we will notify members of the UC community if we believe their data was leaked in this manner,” the university said.
The hacker or hackers also have been sending threatening mass emails threatening to publish data “in an attempt to scare people into giving them money,” the statement said.
Deadly breach could delay decisions on Capitol fencing
WASHINGTON — A deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol’s perimeter could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public just as lawmakers were eyeing a return to more normal security measures following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18 year veteran of the force, was killed Friday when a man rammed his car into a barrier immediately outside the U.S. Senate side of the building. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed after he got out of his car and lunged at police with a knife.
The incident came fewer than two weeks after the Capitol Police removed an outer fence that had cut off a wide swath of the area off completely from vehicular and police traffic, an effort to secure the complex after thousands of former President Donald Trump’s supporters marched on the building Jan. 6 and around 800 of them broke inside. That violence lead to five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.
While lawmakers hated the fencing in bipartisan fashion – with some calling it an overreaction – the police who took the brunt of the siege that day have still left an inner fencing perimeter intact, as they try to ensure the safety of the complex and the lawmakers who work there. Lawmakers said the seat of American democracy was meant to be open to the people, even if there was always going to be a threat.
Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on California base
SAN MIGUEL, Calif. — The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in central California, officials said.
The Pentagon on Friday approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house migrant children traveling alone, according to a defense official.
It was not immediately clear if or how many children could be placed at the camp, which is located along the Salinas River almost directly between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the camp is “under active consideration.” The department has not yet finalized its decision.
Border authorities encountered more than 9,000 children without a parent in February, the highest single month since May 2019, when more than 11,000 unaccompanied minors came to the border.
After being processed by the Border Patrol, they are transferred to Health and Human Services. Eventually they will be released to a sponsor, usually a parent or close relative.
Unlike adults in many situations, all unaccompanied minors are allowed to stay in the U.S. That dynamic has prompted many parents to either send kids on the journey to America alone, or get to the border and let them go the rest of the way. Most end up at least temporarily in shelters that are currently way beyond capacity.