13-year-old dead, 5 others injured in Baltimore-area gunfire
ROSEDALE, Maryland — A 13-year-old boy was killed and four other children injured in a shooting as they left an event at a Maryland shopping center early Sunday morning, authorities said.
A 19-year-old man also was injured when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County police.
Ricky Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the injured include two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. All are expected to survive their injuries and one has been released from the hospital.
“This level of violence is unacceptable. We had children that were shot last night,” Hyatt said. “And an adolescent lost his life for some senseless and unknown reason.”
Investigators said the victims were approached by several suspects while leaving an event at the Triple Threat Elite Dance studio.
“An altercation ensued and then multiple shots were fired toward the group,” Hyatt said.
Homicide detectives were interviewing numerous people from the event and searching for any video surveillance in the area.
Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting
CLEVELAND — At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said.
A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.
Police said they learned there had been a party there party attended by “multiple motorcycle clubs.” A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.
A total of 18 people, including male and female victims, were shot and treated at various hospitals, authorities said. Injuries range from minor to serious, though police didn’t immediately provide details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.
Police said the case has “multiple shooters” and remains under investigation.
California public venues, schools close to stop virus spread
SAN FRANCISCO — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus and headed to the port of Oakland, California, will remain in international waters for at least another day as officials worked on plans to transport passengers to federal facilities around the country.
Local officials in California began ordering the closure of schools and public spaces to try to stop the spread of the virus.
The largest school district in Northern California canceled classes for a week for its nearly 64,000 students after it was discovered a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19.
Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Sunday that more closures are likely around the state as the virus spreads as he prepared for the Monday arrival of the Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.
Grand Princess Capt. John Smith, in a recording provided by passenger Laurie Miller of San Jose, told passengers Saturday night that “after docking, we will then begin a disembarkation process specified by federal authorities that will take several days.”
The port at Oakland was chosen because of its proximity to an airport and a military base, Newsom said. It could take up to three days to prepare the port site and get everyone off the ship, he said Sunday.
Ship passengers who need medical treatment or hospitalization will go to health care facilities in California, while state residents who don’t require acute medical care “will go to a federally run isolation facility within California for testing and isolation,” the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement Sunday.
Virginia lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals
RICHMOND, Va. — Some of Virginia’s scores of Confederate monuments could soon be removed under legislation state lawmakers approved Sunday.
The Democratic-led House and Senate passed measures that would undo an existing state law that protects the monuments and instead lets local governments decide their fate. The bill’s passage marks the latest turn in Virginia’s long-running debate over how its history should be told in public spaces.
The legislation now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he supports giving localities — several of which have already declared their intent to remove statues — control over the issue.
One of the bill’s sponsors, Del. Delores McQuinn of Richmond, said she feels great about letting local leaders decide what’s right for their community. But she said she thought many places would opt to keep the monuments.
Nashville church worships in the rubble after deadly tornado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bobbie Harris, 79, lost her rental home, her job and her church when a deadly tornado struck her community in North Nashville. But all she could think about was her blessings.
“Through it all, God is good,” Harris said.
Harris joined other members of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday to worship just outside the ruins of the church, which has been in the community for 135 years. The roofs of their two church buildings are gone, ripped away by strong winds early Tuesday.
The church pitched a tent in the parking lot and the congregants gathered to sing, pray and hold hands in what the church called “worship in the rubble.” Even contractors who were busily trying to replace downed power lines paused and took off their hard hats as Pastor Jacques Boyd led the congregation in prayer on the sunny, windy morning.
The National Weather Service has said at least six tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during last week’s storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage in parts of Middle Tennessee.
Boyd said the church will continue to hold its services inside the tent. In the meantime, they are hoping other institutions will help the church continue to provide their community services.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, sat in the front row of the folding chairs, shook hands with the church members and bowed their heads in prayer.
“There was a lot of hope here,” Lee said. “God uses people like this in this environment to bring hope to this community, and it was great to see.”