Iowa GOP congressional candidate holds lead after recount
CLINTON, Iowa — A Republican candidate is hanging onto a single-digit lead in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after a recount in a race that will help determine the size of Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had just six more votes than Democrat Rita Hart after the recount wrapped up Saturday in Clinton County, which was the last of the district’s 24 counties to reports its results, the Iowa Press-Citizen reports. Clinton County also is where Hart lives on a Wheatland farm and served as an educator and state senator.
A state canvassing board is expected to meet Monday, the legal deadline, to certify the results of the race in which more than 394,400 votes were cast.
Miller-Meeks acknowledged in a statement that the race was “extraordinarily close,” but said she was proud of the outcome and looked forward to being certified as the winner.
The candidates have been vying to replace Democrat Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after seven terms.
Hart requested the districtwide recount after counties’ initial certifications showed her trailing by 47 votes following an election in which reporting errors flipped the lead back and forth between the candidates.
In a statement, Hart’s campaign manager, Zach Meunier, did not say whether the campaign will file a legal challenge in the race, the closest House election in the nation. A challenge would set in motion a proceeding run by a judicial panel.
“We will closely review what the county and state boards do on Monday with an eye toward making sure all Iowa voices are fully and fairly heard,” he said.
Police: Man killed dad’s cat with frying pan on Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Maine have arrested a man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving — a day after he was released on bail for a separate incident.
The Bangor Daily News reports that 43-year-old Ryan T. Carleton faces new charges including animal cruelty and violating the conditions of his previous release.
The Daily News reports that the man’s father called police in Piscataquis County on Thursday to report that he had found his cat’s body after he let his son stay with him the night before.
Carleton had been released on bail Wednesday following an arrest on charges that he stole his mother’s car.
An address and phone number could not be located for Carleton, a former Guilford resident. It was not immediately clear whether he was represented by an attorney. He is being held pending a court hearing scheduled for Monday.
Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide
WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that police found two people dead inside their home in Waldorf on Friday. Police said they found evidence that the woman had shot her husband and then herself.
Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50.
News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.
“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”
Police: Texas officers shoot man who approached with knife
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police in the West Texas community of San Angelo fatally shot a man early Sunday after he approached officers with a knife during a domestic violence call, a police spokesman said.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the city 260 miles southwest of Dallas after getting a call about a man who was punching a woman inside. They arrived to find the woman and 38-year-old Adam Lee Mendez, police spokesman Josh Schultz said in a news release.
Schultz said “an altercation ensued” and Mendez displayed a knife, leading officers to utilize what he described only as “less lethal devices.” That failed to stop Mendez and, ignoring the officers commands, he began approaching them, so they shot him, Schultz said.
Mendez was taken to a hospital, where he died, Schultz said. The officers were not injured and have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting by the Texas Rangers, Schultz said.
Schultz did not immediately respond to emailed questions on Sunday, including about the heath of the woman and names of the officers involved.
Driver crashes into landmark NYC arch; officer injured
NEW YORK — An intoxicated driver slammed into Washington Square Park’s landmark marble arch on Sunday, injuring a police officer who was parked there to protect it, police said.
A Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old Jeremy Molina, of Queens, crashed into the arch at the northern entrance to the Greenwich Village park shortly before 1:30 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
The Nissan then hit a police car that was parked near the arch, police said. The officer in the car was taken to a hospital with neck and back pain. The arch was not damaged.
Molina was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
The arch, designed by architect Stanford White and installed in 1892, commemorates the centennial of George Washington’s 1789 inauguration as president.
It has been guarded by police officers since June, when its two statues of Washington were vandalized with red paint during weeks of protests against racial injustice.
It is a familiar sight to audiences of movies including “When Harry Met Sally” and is a popular tourist attraction.