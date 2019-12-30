Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A pregnant woman has been stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder, authorities said Sunday.
The Travis County sheriff’s office said an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy.
Deputies responding to a 911 call Friday evening found Ebichi on the kitchen floor of her home near Austin with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ebichi’s brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
Egwuagu, a former University of Texas at San Antonio football player, remained Sunday in Travis County jail on $500,000 bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for him.
NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow plane crash probe
The lack of a distress call and flight data recorder coupled with mangled and charred wreckage will make finding the cause of a fiery airplane crash in Louisiana extremely challenging, federal officials said Sunday.
National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at a press conference that it could take 12 to 18 months to figure out why the two-engine Piper Cheyenne fell from the sky about a minute after taking off from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday.
The plane crashed near a post office and caught fire in seconds, leaving the ground littered with burning wreckage. Five of the six people on board were killed. The plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma. Among those killed was sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.
“We’ll be looking very carefully at the pilot’s qualifications, the training that they had, medical certification and also the history on the aircraft and its maintenance records,” Landsberg said. “We have two videos that have been turned into us, and we will be analyzing those.”
Landsberg said that he walked to the crash site on Sunday morning and found debris scattered about a quarter of a mile.
It was a “very sobering situation,” he said.
Investigators said much of the aircraft was crushed and consumed by fire after it crashed. NTSB officials said they know of no distress calls made by the pilot or of the existence of a flight data recorder.
Girl, 13, killed in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting
CONCORD, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina mall parking lot and two other juveniles were hurt, police said.
Concord police responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall Saturday night, police said in a statement. Officers discovered there had been a shooting and that two boys had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police had said in tweets that the 13-year-old girl died at the scene.
Her name was not immediately released. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Concord is a suburb of Charlotte. Police there previously said they had secured the mall’s perimeter and stressed that it was not an active shooter situation; the statement didn’t include information about any arrests.