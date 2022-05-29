Police: 3 wounded in shooting in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO — Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in Chicago, authorities said.
The Chicago Police Department said a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The man, 34, was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman, 31, was shot in the elbow and in good condition, police said.
A third person, a 32-year-old man, was driving down the street when the shooting occurred and was also struck by gunfire, police said. He was also taken to the hospital and is in good condition.
No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available. No one was in custody.
San Francisco police say officers shot, killed 2 men
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police shot and killed two men in a confrontation last week after being called to help a man who was being attacked, police said Friday.
Police were dispatched to a San Francisco street under a highway overpass around 8 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man who was possibly homeless was violently beating someone underneath a tarp, San Francisco police Commander Paul Yep told the town hall. The caller said the man appeared to have two large sticks or rods the size of baseball bats.
When officers arrived, the two men were on the ground in a struggle and officers realized both men had knives, Yep said. More police were called to assist and ultimately more than a dozen officers were there, as seen in body-camera footage shown Friday.
Yep said the men refused to drop their knives, prompting an officer to fire foam bullets. Several other officers repeatedly shouted commands to drop the knives as officers pointed their weapons at them.
In the camera footage, one officer tells MacFhionghain: “We don’t want to hurt you, all right?”
“We’re not going to shoot you,” the officer says. “I don’t want to shoot you. I need you to drop the knife, please.”
After a nine-minute struggle, one of the men, Michael MacFhionghain, 57, started to stab the other man, Rafael Mendoza, 49, prompting four officers to fire their guns, Yep said. He said three fired handguns, and one fired a rifle.
MacFhionghain, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died of multiple gunshot wounds and Mendoza died from one gunshot wound, Yep said, citing a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Yep said investigators recovered 11 pistol casings, one rifle casing, four foam projectiles and various casings from other weapons.
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
SAN DIEGO — A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Vyvianna Quinonez was also ordered Tuesday by the federal judge in San Diego to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine for the assault on a May 23, 2021, Southwest flight between Sacramento and San Diego.
The 29-year-old Sacramento woman is prohibited from flying for three years while she is on supervised release and must participate in anger management classes or counseling.
Quinonez last year pleaded guilty to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, admitting she punched the flight attendant in the face and head with a closed fist and grabbed her hair. Neither she nor her attorney could be reached for comment Tuesday.
During the flight’s final descent, the attendant had asked Quinonez to buckle her seat belt, stow her tray table, and put on her facemask properly.
Instead, Quinonez began recording the attendant on her cellphone, pushed her, then stood up and punched the woman in the face and grabbed her hair before other passengers intervened, authorities said.
The plea agreement said that the flight attendant suffered three chipped teeth, two of which needed crowns, along with bruises and a cut under her left eye that needed stitches.
14-year-old Athens boy arrested for shooting 2 other boys
ATHENS, Ga. — A 14-year-old Athens boy was arrested Friday for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week, police said.
Athens-Clarke County police charged the boy as a juvenile with four counts of aggravated assault. His name was not released because of his age.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back on Tuesday, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported the two victims were driving around looking for the 14-year-old, who had made “denigrating” comments about them on social media. When they found the 14-year-old, a fight escalated into gunfire.
Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said investigators are still trying to determine how the boy got a gun.
Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore, prosecutors say.
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment, authorities said.
Hagler’s brother found the two Wednesday after calling Hagler and not getting any answer, prosecutors said at the woman’s bond hearing. When he arrived, he found them both unresponsive inside the apartment and phoned another sister, who called 911.
Amaria was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined Amaria died from multiple injuries caused by an assault, including bleeding under her scalp, bleeding on her brain, and injuries from asphyxiation, prosecutors said.
A toxicology report revealed Hagler had PCP in her system.
While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”
“She said that she felt it was their time to go, because they were both born on the 24th,” prosecutors said in a court filing.
Hagler works as an occupational therapist and has struggled with depression, Assistant Public Defender Chris Anderson told the judge.