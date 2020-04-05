NY to get 1,100 ventilators with help from China, Oregon
NEW YORK — New York is poised to get over 1,100 ventilators from China and Oregon as it scrambles to line up more breathing machines for the sickest coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
The Chinese government facilitated a 1,000-ventilator donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cuomo said. He said those ventilators were due to arrive Saturday, and the state of Oregon had volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.
“It’s going to make a significant difference for us,” said the Democratic governor. Cuomo had said on Thursday that the state’s supply of ventilators would be exhausted in six days if the number of critically ill coronavirus patients kept growing at the current rate.
New York is the pandemic’s U.S. epicenter, with over 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning. More than 3,500 people statewide have died, and about 15,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. Over 4,100 are in intensive care — many, if not all, of them needing ventilators.
Governors around the U.S. have been pleading, competing and scouring the global marketplace for needed supplies, especially ventilators, to treat the sick. Cuomo said Saturday that New York at one point made purchase orders for 17,000 of the devices, but only 2,500 came through.
Cuomo announced Friday that he’d order a redistribution of hundreds of ventilators within New York, saying he wants upstate hospitals to lend 20% of their unused ventilators — an estimated 500 in all — to medical centers in the harder-hit New York City metropolitan area.
The governor said National Guard members would pick up ventilators across the state. National Guard spokesman Eric Durr said Saturday that the collection had not yet begun.
Cuomo’s plan alarmed New York Republicans and some hospital leaders upstate. They said it would leave people in their areas vulnerable and pit the state’s regions against one another.
Walmart to limit number of shoppers
Walmart still wants customers, just fewer of them at a time. The nation’s largest retailer said it will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly about 20% of the average store’s capacity.
To oversee the restriction, workers will mark a queue at a single-entry door, and direct arriving customers there, where they’ll be admitted one by one. Walmart joins Target and others in trying to limit the number of customers in the store to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
South Dakota lawmaker dies of coronavirus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota state lawmaker who was among several family members to contract the coronavirus has died.
State Rep. Bob Glanzer died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, his son Tom said in a Facebook post.
Tom Glanzer and Senate Majority Leader Lee Qualm both confirmed Bob Glanzer’s death to The Associated Press.
The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago, part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron, South Dakota. Glanzer’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer’s 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer’s husband, Quint Hofer.
Glanzer was a retired agriculture loan officer and a past manager of the South Dakota State Fair.
Civil rights hero Lowery honored at private Atlanta funeral
ATLANTA — Family of the Rev. Joseph Lowery gathered Saturday for a small, private funeral for the civil rights veteran who worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. and decades later delivered a prayer before 1.8 million at the inauguration of President Barack Obama.
A horse-drawn caisson attended by men in black suits and top hats carried Lowery’s casket to Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, where about 10 family members attended a graveside service. The procession first made stops at two churches where Lowery had served as pastor, as well as the nonprofit Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human rights that he founded in 2001.
Lowery, 98, died March 27 in Atlanta from what his family said were natural causes unrelated to the new virus. He was best known for helping King start the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the civil rights organization that Lowery went on to lead for two decades.
Likely by coincidence, Lowery’s funeral fell on the 52nd anniversary of King’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
Lowery gave the benediction at Obama’s first inauguration in 2009. Later that year, Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
A public memorial service is planned for Oct. 6, which would have been Lowery’s 99th birthday.
Lowery’s daughter, Cheryl Lowery, had previously said 10 family members would attend the funeral Saturday. Specific details of the service were not made public.