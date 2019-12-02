Authorities: 9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Nine people died and three more were injured when a single-engine plane bound for Idaho crashed shortly after takeoff in South Dakota.
Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board told The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off in Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.
Knudson said nine people were killed and three were injured. The small plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims. Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. She said the three survivors were three men ages 28, 27 and 17.
Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota was under a winter storm warning Saturday and Benton said planes were unable to land at Chamberlain at the time of the crash.
NTSB investigators were expected at the site later Sunday. Weather will be among several factors they will review, although no cause for the crash has been determined, Knudson said. Inclement weather was making travel to the site difficult, he said.
Georgia jail opens unit dedicated only for military veterans
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — One of Georgia’s largest counties has created a special jail unit just for military veterans.
“The Barracks” is aimed at giving veterans behind bars a better chance of success when they’re released, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Gwinnett County’s program joins a broader trend of finding creative ways to help veterans caught up in the justice system.
It is among more than 120 U.S. prisons and jails that have separate cellblocks dedicated to military veterans, according to the National Institute for Corrections. Most of them have been added in recent years.
Gwinnett County’s program launched in November, and it’s still getting ramped up.
There will soon be extra programs and services to help incarcerated veterans, the newspaper reported.
“I think it shows that my country does care about me,” said inmate Jack Cleveland, who was in Marine Corps basic training when the Twin Towers fell. He worked on aircraft and served his country in a time of war.
“This place is a blessing,” said another inmate, Shane Smith, who served in the Army infantry during Desert Storm.
The Barracks was the brainchild of Chief Deputy Lou Solis, a retired Army Ranger who joined the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office about two years ago.
“While some veterans go on to make less honorable choices later in life, their contributions to our national security are no less valuable,” Solis told the newspaper. “We are committed to helping these veterans get their lives back on track by creating a program to provide them with resources to increase the likelihood they won’t return to jail once they’re released.”
Sailor killed after crash at gate to Virginia base
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy sailor is dead after a man crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia.
News outlets report that a male civilian driving at a high rate of speed struck a security vehicle at a gate to Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story on Saturday evening.
The crash injured the man and a Navy master-at-arms. Both were transported to a local hospital.
The sailor, who the Navy has not yet identified, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The civilian is in custody at the hospital.
Both the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in suburban Chicago shooting
AURORA, Ill. — Police say one person is dead and four others wounded in an early morning shooting in the Chicago suburb of Aurora.
Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel says officers received reports of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers sent to the scene found three people who had been shot. They were all transported to local hospitals. Later, two others injured in the shooting arrived at a hospital.
One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others are listed in stable condition.
A police department news release says detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. Police did not elaborate.
Aurora detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a random act.
Aurora is roughly 40 miles from Chicago.
19 people report illness on cruise ship in California
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
Authorities say the patients were evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital.
KABC-TV reports that a Norwegian spokesperson said stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.
The luxury cruise ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.
Man body-slammed by officer charged with resisting arrest
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man who was body-slammed by a Chicago police officer in an arrest caught on video is due in bond court on charges that include aggravated battery of an officer.
A police news release says Bernard Kersh will appear before a Cook County judge Sunday. He’s also charged with resisting arrest, assault and drinking alcohol in public.
The bystander’s video shot Thursday shows the officer lifting Kersh off his feet, then slamming his body hard onto the street. Kersh’s head appears to strike the curb. He then lies motionless. Kersh was hospitalized.
Police say Kersh licked the officer’s face, threatened him, then spit in his eye and mouth. The officer also went to a hospital to be evaluated.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer’s response.
Sheriff: 14-year-old shot his sister, killed her boyfriend
KATY, Texas — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded his older sister and killed her boyfriend during “a house party gone bad” in a Houston suburb.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says on Twitter that the boy shot his 18-year-old sister and her 20-year-old boyfriend with a shotgun at a home in Katy around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
Gonzalez says there had been a “disturbance” between the boy and his sister’s boyfriend, and that there were about 10 young adults in the home at the time.
He says the 14-year-old was detained but isn’t in custody. Investigators will refer their findings to a juvenile prosecutor.
The sister is in stable condition at a hospital. Her boyfriend was declared dead at the scene.