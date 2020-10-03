Judge sentences man to 600 years in prison in child sex case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man accused of getting two children to engage in sexual contact for years so he could record them was sentenced to 600 years in prison Friday, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler sentenced Matthew Tyler Miller, 32, of Cottondale to what amounted to a life term a year after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually exploiting young children.
"The crimes for which Miller has admitted guilt are not only disturbing, they are sickening, and his actions robbed these children of their childhood," FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in a statement.
Miller enticed children to have sexual contact between 2014 and February 2019, an indictment said. A statement from prosecutors said the two victims were as young as 4 when the incidents occurred.
An examination of electronic devices owned by Miller turned up 102 pornographic images that had produced of the children, prosecutors said. Miller pleaded guilty in October 2019.
Miller still faces a state sodomy charge that accuses him of having sex with a child younger than 12 last year, records show.
Oops! Tennessee puts virus test supplies on an auction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials accidentally listed 13 pallets of coronavirus testing materials and other supplies on an auction site, officials said.
The state listed the items on GovDeals.com, a government liquidation website, but promptly removed them Thursday after The Tennessean asked about the auction. Officials told the newspaper the listing was accidental.
The auction listing was the "result of an internal processing mistake," said Dean Flener, spokesman for the state's COVID-19 Unified Command Team. He said the supplies should have been stored but were inadvertently labeled as surplus and so were listed for auction.
"The State of Tennessee's warehouse has separate sections for storage and for surplus material to be sold," Flener said in an email. "During an internal movement of items, these pallets were identified as surplus when they should have remained in storage."
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.
Airbnb blocking some rentals over Halloween to halt parties
Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses.
The action, announced Friday, comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California. Five people were killed in the shooting, which happened during an unauthorized Halloween party.
San Francisco-based Airbnb said it will ban one-night rentals of entire homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. Previously booked one-night rentals will be canceled and Airbnb will offer refunds.
Airbnb said it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during Halloween. A guest may be denied, for example, if they try to book a whole home close to their own home during that period and they don't have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.
Airbnb has taken a series of steps to crack down on parties since last year's shooting. Last November, it started manually reviewing U.S. and Canadian reservations to weed out suspicious rentals.
Airbnb has also warned guests and hosts that it could take legal action against violators. In August, for the first time, it started legal proceedings against a guest who held an unauthorized house party in Sacramento, California.