Trapped paraglider rescued from power lines in California
OLIVEHURST, Calif. (AP) — A paraglider spent three hours trapped in power lines before being rescued in northern California.
The paraglider, who was not immediately identified, was facing the ground with the wires as his only support when first responders arrived Wednesday night, according to officials with the Olivehurst Fire Department. Olivehurst is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Sacramento.
He got stuck while trying to land at the Yuba County airport during a training exercise, officials said. No major injuries were reported.
Power was cut to the surrounding area for a few hours while crews worked to save the man, authorities said.
"The difficulty was making sure that the lines were de-energized to make sure that our firefighters were safe before we could make patient contact," said Battalion Chief Randy York.
"Letting him know to stay in contact with the aircraft and not to reach out and touch us so that the aircraft stayed still," York said. "He's exhausted but all his vitals seem to be stable."
Teenager charged in slaying of Maryland police officer's son
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities have charged a 17-year-old suspect with fatally shooting the teenage son of a Washington, D.C., area-police officer during adrug-related encounter.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office charged Darryl Edward Freeman as an adult on first-degree murder and other related charges in the slaying of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, the office said in a statement Wednesday.
Brown was found shot to death in the driveway of a home Tuesday night, Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff's Office, told news outlets. He was the son of a Prince George's County officer, a spokeswoman for that department confirmed. The officer's name wasn't released.
The shooting appeared to be drug-related, the sheriff's office statement said. Richardson said there's no evidence the slaying was related to Brown's father's work in law enforcement.
A spokeswoman for Charles County Public Schools identified Brown in an email on Wednesday, saying he was enrolled in a criminal justice program and ran cross country for four years, WTOP-FM reported.
Carbon monoxide blamed in deaths of 4 at Arkansas home
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four adults who were found dead in a home in central Arkansas over the weekend died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police said Wednesday.
Officers who were conducting a property check Sunday found an open door and discovered the bodies of three men and a woman, North Little Rock police said.
During the death investigation, detectives discovered a welder/generator that had been reported stolen Sunday morning from a nearby construction site, police said.
Police said the welder/generator was found in an enclosed storage room underneath the home and that authorities believe that was the source of the carbon monoxide.
Police on Wednesday identified the four dead as Brandi Russell, 36; Tracy Hampton, 51; Deon Lindsey, 47; and Christopher Cross, 47.