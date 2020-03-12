Animal control director resigns over killing of injured dog
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal control director has resigned amid accusations he killed a family's dog that was hit by a car. The pet's body was discovered in a county courthouse dumpster, officials said.
David Wood stepped down Tuesday from his Spencer County post effective immediately, District 5 Magistrate Brett Beaverson told WDRB-TV.
An animal control officer brought Wood a chihuahua this month after finding her in a road with an apparently broken back and no use of her back legs, according to Spencer County Judge-Executive John Riley. Wood was accused of then shooting the pet, named Abigail, in the head before her body was left behind the courthouse, news outlets have reported.
Wood maintained 9-year-old Abigail wasn't wearing a collar. His attorney defended the director's action, saying Wood euthanized the dog to "end its suffering."
Abigail's owners argued she could have been saved. They confronted Wood at a fiscal court meeting last week, WDRB said.
County officials suspended Wood on March 5, but postponed a vote twice on whether to fire him ahead of his resignation this week, according to news outlets.
Ex-Canadian football player to plead guilty in college scam
BOSTON (AP) — A former Canadian Football League player will plead guilty to paying $200,000 to have someone take a college entrance exam in place of his two sons as part of an admissions cheating scheme, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver, British Columbia, had been scheduled to go on trial in January alongside other prominent parents ensnared in the case, which has roiled the world of higher education.
He is now scheduled to plead guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to a mail and wire fraud conspiracy charge. An email was sent to his attorney Wednesday seeking comment.
Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 days in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to court documents.
Sidoo was among 15 wealthy parents still fighting the charges after their arrest last March in the sweeping scandal. Nearly two dozen other parents, including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, have already pleaded guilty.
Sidoo was accused of paying the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme $200,000 to have someone pose as his sons using a fake ID to secure higher scores on their SATs. The same person also took a Canadian high school graduation exam in place of his older son, authorities said.
Sidoo played professional football for six years for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions, according to his website. He was CEO of mining firm Advantage Lithium Corp. when he was arrested last year and was also a founding shareholder of an oil and gas company that was sold in 2010 for more than $600 million.
The test taker, Mark Riddell, has pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with investigators.
Officer dies after being shot during Arkansas traffic stop
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A police officer in Arkansas has died following a shooting during a traffic stop that also left a suspect wounded, authorities said.
The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Officer Brent Scrimshire conducted the traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hot Springs and Scrimshire and the suspect were shot.
Scrimshire was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.
"We ask for prayers for our officer and his family," said Corporal Joey Williams, public information officer for the department.
The name and condition of the suspect weren't immediately released.
The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police. Additional information was expected to be released later.
Trial date set for woman accused in baby's burning death
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a Louisiana woman accused in the burning death of a 6-month-old boy.
Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith will go on trial Jan. 19, 2021, news outlets reported citing 10th Judicial District Court Judge Desiree Duhon Dyess.
Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Levi Cole Ellerbe. The boy's mother, Hanna Nicole Barker, faces the death penalty on the same charge. It's unclear whether Smith will face the death penalty. The two women are being tried separately.
Prosecutors say Barker asked Smith to kill Levi and then waited a few hours before calling 911 to report that her son had been kidnapped. Smith is accused of dumping Levi in a ditch, coating him in gasoline and setting him ablaze. Levi was found with severe burns covering 90% of his body and later died.
During a hearing Tuesday, the defense worked to obtain DNA data from the state crime lab, the Alexandria Town Talk reported. Dyess had signed a subpoena for the evidence, but it hasn't been turned over.