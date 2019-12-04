AP Source: Harris to end Democratic presidential campaign
(AP) Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.
The official requested anonymity to speak about Harris’ plans.
Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.
Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.
She’ll remain California’s junior senator; her term ends in 2022.
Court sides with Congress in battle for Trump’s bank records
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York has upheld the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s banking records but said sensitive personal information should be protected.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.
The decision came after The House Financial Services and Intelligence committees asked Deutsche Bank and Capital One to turn over records related to Trump’s business ventures as they investigate “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”
Trump and three of his children challenged the subpoenas.
A judge had ruled that the subpoenas were legitimate.
The 2nd Circuit agreed though it said the lower court should implement a procedure protecting sensitive personal information. It also gave litigants a limited chance to object to disclosure of certain documents.
Whitmer: Delaying Medicaid work rules avoids wasting money
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says delaying implementation of work requirements for enrollees in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program would prevent the state from potentially wasting at least $1 million.
The Democrat issued a special message to legislative leaders Tuesday, a day after saying the Republican-controlled Legislature should pause the rules taking effect in January.
She notes a lawsuit is challenging the law and says Michigan will soon spend $1 million to send letters notifying about 200,000 residents of requirements to keep their health coverage. If a court blocks implementation, as has happened in other states, the letter would be invalid.
Whitmer says legislators should “do the right thing and protect Michigan taxpayers while the courts determine legality.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey expects the state to implement the rules on schedule.
Reports shed new light on Chicago police chief’s firing
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s fired police chief was having drinks with a woman for hours the mid-October night officers found him sleeping behind the wheel of his SUV, according to two newspapers citing unidentified sources.
Mayor Lightfoot fired Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday for “ethical lapses,” just weeks before he was set to retire. She said an inspector general’s report, which hasn’t been released to the public, revealed he misled her and the public about the circumstances of that evening and showed “flawed decision-making.” She declined specifics, citing an ongoing investigation, adding that her decision not to share details was out of deference to his family.
“While at some point, the inspector general’s report may become public and those details may be revealed, I don’t feel like it is appropriate or fair to Mr. Johnson’s wife or children to do so at this time,” Lightfoot said at a City Hall news conference.
Johnson, 59, publicly blamed an issue with his medication, saying he felt lightheaded while driving home and pulled over and fell asleep. He also told Lightfoot he’d had “ä couple of drinks with dinner” earlier that night. Johnson has been hospitalized during his three-year superintendent tenure for a blood clot and a kidney transplant.
However, the reports by two Chicago newspapers shed a different light.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported he was drinking for hours with a female member of his security detail at a downtown restaurant. The Chicago Tribune reported that the inspector general’s investigation includes video showing Johnson drinking for hours with a woman at a Chicago Board of Trade building restaurant.