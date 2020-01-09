Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week, putting millions of people at risk, forecasters said Wednesday.
More than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The threat moves eastward Saturday, with the potential bullseye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Storms could reach as far north as the Ohio Valley.
Heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
Stabbed man walking to hospital is killed in hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man walking to the hospital after he was stabbed was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Karon Underwood, 36, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Monday just blocks from the hospital. One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.
Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the father of five children who range in age from 2 to 13.
No other injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, which remains under investigation.
The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, and authorities hope witnesses will come forward with information on the vehicles.
Details about the dispute in which Underwood was stabbed have not been disclosed.
2nd skier found dead after avalanche at Idaho ski resort
KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Officials at a northern Idaho ski resort say they have recovered the body of a second skier who was killed in an avalanche that also injured five skiers.
Silver Mountain Resort spokesman Gus Colburn said all the skiers in the area of the avalanche Tuesday morning are now believed to be accounted for.
The avalanche happened about 11 a.m. on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficultly level.
The runs had just been opened for a short period after crews performed avalanche control blasting in the area, using explosives to trigger avalanches in hopes of leaving only the stable snow layers on the runs.
Rescue crews and volunteers searched the avalanche area with dogs and probes. Five people with minor injuries were found during the day, a sixth skier was discovered under about 10 feet (3 meters) of snow and the final skier was found after dark. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
The names of the skiers have not been made public.
“Silver Mountain extends our deepest condolences to everyone affected, and out of respect to the families, no further comments will be released at this time,” the resort said on Facebook.