Car wash worker returns stimulus check discovered in trash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A car wash worker in North Carolina found treasure amid the business’s trash when he discovered a $1,200 IRS stimulus check mixed in with the garbage.
Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can, WITN-TV quoted his daughter, Michelle Alvarado, as saying.
Hernandez and Alvarado were able to track down recipient Charles Thompson, who said he was not even expecting to get a check after recently moving to a new address.
“I was behind on rent, I work construction so I work by the day, and I just try to keep going and going as best I can,” Thompson told the news station. “That money helped put me ahead and put me on the right track a little bit, to get back on my feet.”
Hernandez and Alvarado added that they were happy to help connect Thompson with the lost funds, even though they and Thompson had no idea how the check ended up at the car wash in the first place.
“It was very important for him to receive that check, especially in these uncertain times,” Alvarado said.
The IRS has been sending the economic impact payments to millions of Americans around the country as part of a rescue package aimed at combating the economic effects of shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Police: Man killed in shoot-out after shooting officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer in Tennessee was later killed in a shoot-out with officers along an interstate, Nashville police said.
The unidentified man shot Officer Darrell Osment while the officer was walking his dog in plain clothes Thursday night, according to Metro Nashville Police. Osment, who has worked for the department for 13 years, was in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The man fled from the initial shooting, police said, leading to a pursuit that ended on I-440, news outlets reported. Officers said they heard gunfire and three returned fire, killing the man.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. The officers who returned fire have been placed on routine administrative assignment.
Osment said he was shot in the back right shoulder “without warning or provocation” after passing the man on the street and exchanging hellos, according to police. After Osment fell, the man fired toward him again and the shot hit the ground, police said. Osment then ran.
The gunman fled in a vehicle parked at a nearby church, police said, prompting a police chase.
When an officer tried to spike the suspect’s tires, the man fired shots, police said.
The chase ended after a spike strip stopped the vehicle on I-440 in the eastbound lanes. Officers said the man opened the driver’s door and they heard shots. The officers returned fire and killed the man.
Police said the man used a handgun that was recovered near his car after the shooting.