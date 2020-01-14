Virginia police: No shooting found at middle school
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia responded Monday to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but said they did not find any evidence of a shooting.
There were no injuries.
Police initially got a 911 text indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as Moody Middle School, Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said at a news conference.
Authorities responded but found no evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire after methodically searching the school, Pecka said.
Police are investigating what appears to have been a false report, Pecka said.
“Obviously if you have a student in the school system this is very traumatic,” Pecka said. He said officers were available to speak to concerned parents.
There is no evidence that students were in any danger, a Henrico County Public Schools news release said.
Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave Texas’ highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.
Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage during a ceremony in Austin, calling him a hero for stopping the shooter at a church in the small town of White Settlement.
Wilson, a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team, shot the attacker once in head after he opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary. Wilson’s single shot quickly ended the attack in which two parishioners, killed 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace and 67-year-old Richard White, were killed.
“When events arise, you’re going to do one of two things. You’re either going to step up and do what’s right or walk away. And I’m not one to walk away,” Wilson said in accepting the medal at the Texas Governor’s Mansion.
Authorities identified the attacker as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43. who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.
Arkansas governor defends decision to accept new refugees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Republican governor on Monday defended his decision to continue accepting new refugees, challenging skeptical GOP lawmakers to avoid creating “fear” about welcoming people from other countries.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told a legislative committee that fewer than 50 refugees will be resettled in Washington County in northwestern Arkansas under his decision.
Arkansas is among 42 states that have said they will continue to accept refugees since the Trump administration issued order in September that gave state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept them for the first time in history.
Hutchinson was asked to appear before the panel by some GOP lawmakers who had criticized his decision, which he announced last month. Hutchinson said he trusts the federal government’s screening of the refugees and said he views them as an economic benefit to the state.
Off-duty detective struck by car, killed after helping woman
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s detective was struck and killed by a car after she helped an elderly woman cross a street in Los Angeles, authorities said.
The accident occurred Sunday in the Valley Village neighborhood as Detective Amber Leist was returning to her car after assisting the woman, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Leist, 41, dies at a hospital, Villanueva said.
“She was an outstanding detective,” he said at a press conference. “She would lead by example through her act of kindness.”
Leist, a 12-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the West Hollywood station. She is survived by her parents and two sons.
Leist was at a red light waiting to make a left turn when she saw the elderly woman fall to the ground, Villanueva said. She parked her car and ran to help the woman cross the street. On her way back, Leist was struck by a vehicle, he said.
The driver stopped and tried to help the deputy, Villanueva said.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. No further details were immediately released.