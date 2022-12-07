Rockets Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Denver.

 JACK DEMPSEY/AP PHOTO

There’s now another trophy for NBA teams to chase.

The league announced Tuesday that the team with the best regular season record will now receive The Maurice Podoloff Trophy, named for the first commissioner of the NBA.

Recommended for you