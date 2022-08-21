NCAA-Compensating Athletes Basketball

In this March 21, 2013, file photo, taken with a fisheye lens, the NCAA logo is displayed on the court during the NCAA college basketball tournament in Philadelphia. NCAA officials sent a letter to its membership Thursday, AUg. 18, 2022, noting its enforcement’s staff pursuit of “potential violations” of the name, image and likeness compensation policy and emphasizing the need for schools to help investigations.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP FILE PHOTO

NCAA officials sent a letter to its membership Thursday noting its enforcement’s staff pursuit of “potential violations” of the name, image and likeness compensation policy and emphasizing the need for schools to help investigations.

The email came from Stan Wilcox, NCAA executive vice president of regulatory Affairs, and Jon Duncan, VP of enforcement. It said NCAA enforcement staff is “actively investigating potential abuses of NIL transactions and we’ll allege any substantiated concerns as soon as possible.”

