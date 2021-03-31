SEBRING – Sebring High School sophomore Air Force JROTC cadet Ethan Neal was presented the Silver Valor Award by Col. Mark Colbert and Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Green on Tuesday morning. Ethan was presented the award in front of his class peers and his proud parents and brother Barb, Sean and Kyle respectively.
Colbert said the Silver Valor Award is the second highest JROTC award and it is given for an act of heroism, which Ethan performed at the Highlands County Fair last year. According to Colbert, fellow cadet and sophomore Zurieliz Colon was on a fair ride called the “Zipper” and hit her head on a cage bar in the ride. Colon lost consciousness. That’s when Neal took immediate action and possibly saved the young lady’s life.
Colbert described the incident in the short but heartfelt presentation.
“Realizing that her head would sustain serious injury, causing unknown damage and possibly death, he (Neal) used his arm to immobilize her head,” Colbert said. “Cadet Neal continued to protect the cadet’s head until the cadet came conscious and was ale to control her head again.”
The presentation was delayed because of COVID-19. In fact, it almost didn’t happen at all. According to Colbert, the submission for the award happened after the deadline. Colbert said they plead for a special consideration because it was no one’s fault they were not in school. The award was finally granted. The award came with a certificate, ribbon and a medal.
Ethan was asked how he knew what to do in the emergency situation.
“I didn’t,” he said. “I just kind of figured that would help.
“I feel honored and privileged,” Ethan said about receiving the award.
Colon was in the class during the presentation and she said it was a scary event. She was happy that Ethan “was there.” She also said that she has been on rides since then but hasn’t gotten back on the “Zipper.”
Barb Neal joked that she was feeling “pretty good” about Ethan and said they would keep him.
“We have always told him to do the right thing,” she said.
“He was in the right place at the right time,” Sean Neal said. “He’s always looking out for everyone else.”
Principal Kim Ervin said she was very proud of Ethan and was honored to be his principal.
The gold award is the highest award and to qualify for that, you must save someone while your own life is in danger. Colbert explained that while Colon was unconscious, Cadet Neal was not in harm’s way.