Hurricane season is less than a week away, starting June 1 and running through Nov. 30. The the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA) released the season’s predictions on Thursday.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center believe we are in for a “near-normal” season in terms of tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin. The forecast comes after Accuweather and Colorado State University released their predictions in early April and mid-April, respectively. The forecast shows a near-normal season with a 40% accuracy with an additional 30% likelihood of above and below-normal activity.
NOAA is predicting 12-17 named tropical storms that are between 39-74 mph. Of those storms, five to nine could be hurricanes with a minimum wind speed of 74 mph. They call for one to four storms to be major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or higher with wind speeds a minimum of 111 mph.
The Climate Prediction Center is a division of NOAA, as is the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Its meteorologists have 70% confidence in the above forecast. The forecast reports on all tropical activity, not just landfall.
Following several years of brisk tropical activity, forecasters believe the likelihood of an El Nino forming is the major influence behind the near-normal season. An El Nino weather pattern can suppress hurricane activity through upper-level wind shear.
Accuweather declared a “near historic average” season with 11-15 named storms with four to eight being hurricanes and one to three being major hurricanes. CSU predicted 13 storms and six being hurricanes with two major hurricanes.
“As we saw with Hurricane Ian, it only takes one hurricane to cause widespread devastation and upend lives. So regardless of the number of storms predicted this season, it is critical that everyone understand their risk and heed the warnings of state and local officials. Whether you live on the coast or further inland, hurricanes can cause serious impacts to everybody in their path,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Visit ready.gov or listo.gov for readiness resources, and get real time emergency alerts by downloading the FEMA App. Actions taken today can save your life when disaster strikes. The time to prepare is now.”
An updated forecast from NOAA could be released later into the season.
Preparing for hurricane season just got a bit more economical with Governor Ron DeSantis signing Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays. This year, a second holiday has been implemented near the peak of hurricane season. Consumers can save on sales tax from Saturday, May 27 through Friday, June 9 and again from Saturday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Sept. 8. A list of the eligible items can be found at the Florida Department of Revenue at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.