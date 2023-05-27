Hurricane season is less than a week away, starting June 1 and running through Nov. 30. The the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA) released the season’s predictions on Thursday.

Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center believe we are in for a “near-normal” season in terms of tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin. The forecast comes after Accuweather and Colorado State University released their predictions in early April and mid-April, respectively. The forecast shows a near-normal season with a 40% accuracy with an additional 30% likelihood of above and below-normal activity.

