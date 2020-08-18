SEBRING — In what local officials already expected as a high turnout for a primary election, Highlands County collected votes this month from almost a fifth of its eligible voters.
Today’s primary election, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., may bring out the rest, although Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said one of the highest numbers of voters she has seen in a primary election was a third of eligible voters in 2018. That year, the general midterm election drew 67% of Highlands County’s voters.
Out of this year’s 63,654 active eligible registered voters, 13,535 have already cast votes in this primary, either by mail or during the early voting period — approximately 21.26% — according to the Supervisor of Elections Office at www.votehighlands.com.
This year saw a huge increase in vote-by-mail numbers, which Ogg attributed to concerns of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
By comparison, in the 2016 primary — the last one in a presidential election — approximately 6,000 local voters chose to mail in their vote ... or bring it to Ogg’s officer personally.
As of Friday, she said, the local mail-in tally had already exceeded that.
“In 2018 we early-voted 4,000 for the primary, and 2016, so we actually are down a couple of hundred, but (we) are up in vote by mail,” Ogg said
In 2016 and 2018, 6,000 voted by mail for the primary, but this year saw 9,600 vote-by-mail primary votes, she said.
And for the general election?
“Yeah, I think we’re going to see an uptick in vote by mail, unless virus numbers come down,” Ogg said. “There’s great interest in vote-by-mail.”
Statewide, more than 2.6 million Floridians cast ballots ahead of today’s primary election, according to the News Service of Florida (NSF). Of those, 80% voted by mail.
As of midday Monday, nearly 1.3 million Democrats, more than 1 million Republicans and 350,000 minor or no party affiliation voters had turned in ballots.
To compare, vote-by-mail accounted for 67% of ballots cast ahead of the primary elections two years ago, NSF reported.
Out of that 2.6 million, slightly more than 550,000 voters used the in-person early voting option, with elections officials across the state echoing what Ogg said: That the coronavirus pandemic is likely keeping many people from showing up to vote in person.
Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Marty Bishop told NSF that he expects statewide turnout for the primary to end up lower than usual.
He feels today’s number may provide a helpful learning experience for all election supervisors in preparation for larger turnouts at November’s general election.
“With the COVID stuff out there, and everything else, we are already learning a whole bunch of new stuff that we are picking up and having to do,” Bishop said. “It seems like this primary election has been a lot busier than any before in the past, just getting ready to prepare for it.”
Today’s primary election includes partisan primary races for several Congressional and legislative seats, as well as local nonpartisan contests.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this story.